Blogs

India Reclaims Its Heritage: US Returns 297 Smuggled Antiquities

During the recent visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the United States has returned 297 stolen artefacts to India. These artefacts were taken illegally from India, and getting them back is seen as a big win for the country.

Indian Consulate Thanks US For Returning 157 Artefacts And Antiquities To India
Indian Consulate Thanks US For Returning 157 Artefacts And Antiquities To India
info_icon

India's ancient artefacts, such as old sculptures, pottery, and jewellery, are an important part of the country's history and cultural identity. These objects reflect the creativity, beliefs, and traditions of our ancestors. Preserving them helps keep our rich heritage alive for future generations. Over the years, many of these treasures were smuggled out of the country. India has been working hard to recover these stolen artefacts, and the return of such treasures, like those from the US, is a significant step in preserving the nation's cultural heritage.

During the recent visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the United States has returned 297 stolen artefacts to India. These artefacts were taken illegally from India, and getting them back is seen as a big win for the country.

Prime Minister Modi thanked US President Joe Biden and the US government for helping return these valuable pieces. He mentioned that these artefacts are not just old items but are a key part of India’s history and culture.

With this latest return, India has now recovered 640 artefacts since 2014, with 578 of those coming from the US. This is the largest number of artefacts any country has given back to India.

Some of the important items include a sandstone sculpture of an ‘apsara’ (heavenly dancer) from central India from the 10th-11th century CE, a bronze Jain Tirthankar figure from the 15th-16th century, and a terracotta vase from the 3rd-4th century CE. Other notable pieces include bronze statues of Lord Ganesh and Lord Vishnu and a sandstone statue of Lord Buddha.

This is not the first time that artefacts have been returned during Modi’s visits to the US. In 2021, 157 artefacts were handed over, including a beautiful 12th-century bronze statue of Nataraja (the dancing form of Lord Shiva). In 2023, another 105 items were returned to India after Modi’s visit. The efforts to bring back stolen artefacts aren’t limited to the US. Other countries like the UK and Australia have also returned items to India – 16 from the UK and 40 from Australia.

Officials pointed out that between 2004 and 2013, India only managed to recover one artefact. However, since 2014, the country’s efforts have increased, leading to more successful returns. In July 2024, India and the US signed a historic agreement to prevent the illegal trade of cultural artefacts between the two nations. This agreement was signed at a global heritage meeting in New Delhi and reflects the commitment of both nations to protect and preserve cultural treasures.

The Indian government’s focus on bringing back these artefacts shows its strong commitment to protecting the country’s history and heritage. Modi’s close relationships with world leaders have played an important role in securing these returns. His leadership has led to the recovery of important cultural items, including sacred statues, helping preserve India’s cultural identity.

The collaboration between the US and India is key to these achievements. The US State Department and India’s Archaeological Survey have worked closely together, helping to protect and return stolen artefacts. This joint effort will ensure that India’s rich cultural treasures are saved for future generations.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Women's T20 World Cup: ICC Launches Official Event Song Titled 'Whatever It Takes'
  2. Lesotho Vs Ghana Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch ICC T20 World Cup Africa Sub Regional Qualifier A Match 7
  3. Tanzania vs Cameroon Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch ICC T20 World Cup Africa Sub Regional Qualifier A Match 8
  4. India Vs Bangladesh, 1st Test: Pant Opens Up On Successful Partnership With Gill
  5. Rishabh Pant Better Than MS Dhoni? Dinesh Karthik Has His Say On The Debate
Football News
  1. Carlo Ancelotti In It For The Long Haul With Real Madrid Ahead Of 300th Game
  2. Mohun Bagan Vs NorthEast United LIVE Score, Indian Super League: MBSG 1-2 NEUFC; Second Half Underway
  3. Climate Change And Sport: Newcastle United's EFL Cup Postponed Due To Flooding In Wimbledon
  4. North Korea Win Record-Equalling Third Under-20 FIFA Women's World Cup
  5. Barcelona Team News: Marc-Andre Ter Stegen Set For Knee Surgery And Long Spell Out
Tennis News
  1. Iga Swiatek Creates History; Passes Ashleigh Barty For Total Weeks Spent As WTA World Number One
  2. ATP China Open 2024 Live Streaming: Where To Watch, Draw, Prize Money - All You Need To Know
  3. WTA China Open 2024 Live Streaming: Where To Watch, Draw, Prize Money - All You Need To Know
  4. Laver Cup: Alcaraz Stars As Team Europe Emerge Victorious - In Pics
  5. Laver Cup: Carlos Alcaraz Hands Team Europe Stunning Victory Over Team World
Hockey News
  1. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  2. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  3. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win
  4. IND Vs CHN, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Final: History, Previous Title Winners
  5. India Vs China Final, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Highlights: Harmanpreet And Co. Defend Their Title With A 1-0 Victory

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Badlapur Rape Case Accuse Akshay Shinde Shoots Himself While In Police Custody
  2. Indira Gandhi’s Emergency Excesses
  3. The River Refugees Of The Ganga
  4. 'The Manipur Conflict Is A Clash Of Multiple Nationalisms' | Samrat Choudhury Interview
  5. How Mumbai Samachar Weathered Emergency Storm 
Entertainment News
  1. Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies Is India's Official Entry For Oscars 2025
  2. Yudhra Review: Siddhant Chaturvedi-Led Actioner Is A Mind-Numbing Slog
  3. The Night Manager Nominated For Best Drama Series At International Emmys; Check Out Full List Of Nominees Here
  4. Was The Meeting Between MIB And Netflix Around IC 814 In Good Faith?
  5. Emergency Release Date: Censor Board Gets Deadline By Bombay HC To Clear Kangana Ranaut Starrer
US News
  1. US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris Leads In Latest Polls; Trump Declares November Polls His 'Last' | Top Points
  2. Bibles, Sneakers And NFTs: How Trump Is Turning Merch Into Millions
  3. US: Mass Shooting In Alabama Kills 4, Several Injured In Birmingham
  4. Trump Rejects Second Debate As Kamala Harris Agrees To October 23 CNN Showdown
  5. Kamala's 'If Somebody Breaks In...Will Get Shot' Goes Viral | Democrats' Stance On Gun Control
World News
  1. Iceland: Cops Kill Rare Polar Bear Spotted After 8 Years; Country’s Policy Allows It To Do So | Explained
  2. UN Expert Says Prisoners Sent By Russia To Fight In Ukraine Are Committing Crimes When They Return
  3. Sri Lanka's First Marxist Leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake Sworn In As 10th President
  4. Israel VS Hezbollah: Fears Of War Peak As Fresh Israeli Strikes In Lebanon Kill 180, Deadliest Attack So Far
  5. US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris Leads In Latest Polls; Trump Declares November Polls His 'Last' | Top Points
Latest Stories
  1. Ashleigh Gardner Injury Scare: Australia Women Ban 'Vortex' For Rest Of New Zealand Series
  2. WTA China Open 2024 Live Streaming: Where To Watch, Draw, Prize Money - All You Need To Know
  3. UP: 'Caste' Question Resurfaces As Cops Kill Robbery Accused In Encounter In Sultanpur
  4. Weekly Horoscope For September 22nd To September 28th: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  5. Who Is Anura Dissanayake ー Sri Lanka’s First Marxist President | What Is His Stance On India?
  6. Daily Horoscope For Today, September 23, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  7. IND Vs BAN: Chappell Brands Pant 'Ideal' For The Upcoming Tour Of Australia - Here's Why
  8. Modi US Visit: PM Meets Indian Community, Tech CEOS and Palestinian President | Day 2 Highlights