India Reclaims Its Heritage: US Returns 297 Smuggled Antiquities

India's ancient artefacts, such as old sculptures, pottery, and jewellery, are an important part of the country's history and cultural identity. These objects reflect the creativity, beliefs, and traditions of our ancestors. Preserving them helps keep our rich heritage alive for future generations. Over the years, many of these treasures were smuggled out of the country. India has been working hard to recover these stolen artefacts, and the return of such treasures, like those from the US, is a significant step in preserving the nation's cultural heritage.
During the recent visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the United States has returned 297 stolen artefacts to India. These artefacts were taken illegally from India, and getting them back is seen as a big win for the country.
Prime Minister Modi thanked US President Joe Biden and the US government for helping return these valuable pieces. He mentioned that these artefacts are not just old items but are a key part of India’s history and culture.
With this latest return, India has now recovered 640 artefacts since 2014, with 578 of those coming from the US. This is the largest number of artefacts any country has given back to India.
Some of the important items include a sandstone sculpture of an ‘apsara’ (heavenly dancer) from central India from the 10th-11th century CE, a bronze Jain Tirthankar figure from the 15th-16th century, and a terracotta vase from the 3rd-4th century CE. Other notable pieces include bronze statues of Lord Ganesh and Lord Vishnu and a sandstone statue of Lord Buddha.
This is not the first time that artefacts have been returned during Modi’s visits to the US. In 2021, 157 artefacts were handed over, including a beautiful 12th-century bronze statue of Nataraja (the dancing form of Lord Shiva). In 2023, another 105 items were returned to India after Modi’s visit. The efforts to bring back stolen artefacts aren’t limited to the US. Other countries like the UK and Australia have also returned items to India – 16 from the UK and 40 from Australia.
Officials pointed out that between 2004 and 2013, India only managed to recover one artefact. However, since 2014, the country’s efforts have increased, leading to more successful returns. In July 2024, India and the US signed a historic agreement to prevent the illegal trade of cultural artefacts between the two nations. This agreement was signed at a global heritage meeting in New Delhi and reflects the commitment of both nations to protect and preserve cultural treasures.
The Indian government’s focus on bringing back these artefacts shows its strong commitment to protecting the country’s history and heritage. Modi’s close relationships with world leaders have played an important role in securing these returns. His leadership has led to the recovery of important cultural items, including sacred statues, helping preserve India’s cultural identity.
The collaboration between the US and India is key to these achievements. The US State Department and India’s Archaeological Survey have worked closely together, helping to protect and return stolen artefacts. This joint effort will ensure that India’s rich cultural treasures are saved for future generations.