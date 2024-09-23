India Reclaims Its Heritage: US Returns 297 Smuggled Antiquities

India's ancient artefacts, such as old sculptures, pottery, and jewellery, are an important part of the country's history and cultural identity. These objects reflect the creativity, beliefs, and traditions of our ancestors. Preserving them helps keep our rich heritage alive for future generations. Over the years, many of these treasures were smuggled out of the country. India has been working hard to recover these stolen artefacts, and the return of such treasures, like those from the US, is a significant step in preserving the nation's cultural heritage.