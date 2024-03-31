Tej Sapru Opens Up On His Role In Historical Drama ‘Razakar’

Tej told IANS: “‘Razakar’ is currently embroiled in a bit of controversy. The story is from the time when Nizam territory was not a part of India even one year after the partition. It could have gone to Pakistan or Turkey. One man put all his might behind including the Nizam territory in India and that was Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. I have got the chance to essay the role of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on screen. So far, you have seen mostly in negative roles but after watching this film, your perception will change.”