Sunday, Feb 20, 2022
Siddhant Chaturvedi Doesn't Want To Make His Relationship Public

Siddhant Chaturvedi has reportedly disclosed that he is not single in real life but wants to keep his relationship private.

Updated: 20 Feb 2022 11:26 am

Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi is enjoying the limelight with the success of his first film, Gully Boy, and his latest, Gehraiyaan, but he has disclosed that he is not single in real life. The actor is in a relationship, but he wants to keep it private because he believes, "the thing we love the most, we should keep it hidden."

According to a report by Bollywood Bubble, Chaturvedi has stated that he wants to produce such high-quality work that the audience can't get over his work to be able to focus on his personal life. “I like simple things. I am very shy, I don't like PDA and may not be able to hold (her) hand in public," he said while referring to his girlfriend.

Elaborating on his relationship, he said, “Showing it in front of the world is not my piece of cake. I like coming back home, watching something, playing my FIFA games, travelling. I am luckiest guy in the world. When you see the world together, experiencing things first hand, is a game changer.”

Chaturvedi, who also has 'Phone Bhoot' with Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter lined up for release, added, “I have so much to do, unko wahi pe ghuma deta hu main ki kabhi koi pujhe nahi (I divert their attention so that nobody asks me anything). I like to keep a bit of mystery on to it."

'Gehrayaiaan' is a 'domestic noir' directed by Shakun Batra and starring Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, and Dhairya Karwa. Nasseruddin Shah and Rajat Kapur play significant parts in the film, which dives into complicated modern relationships.

Chaturvedi made his acting debut in the 2019 film 'Gully Boy,' where he was praised for his performance as MC Sher. Last year, he also starred in the Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji film 'Bunty Aur Babli 2.'

