Saturday, Nov 19, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Shalin Bhanot Decides To Make Voluntary Exit From 'Bigg Boss 16'

After an ugly fight broke out in the show house between Shalin Bhanot, MC Stan and Shiv Thakare, the voice of 'Bigg Boss' had to intervene.

Shalin Bhanot
Shalin Bhanot IANS

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 19 Nov 2022 3:03 pm

After an ugly fight broke out in the show house between Shalin Bhanot, MC Stan and Shiv Thakare, the voice of 'Bigg Boss' had to intervene. 

After Stan and Shalin's fight, housemates were discussing who was wrong between the two. They even discussed if any of them should be ousted from the reality show.

The voice of Bigg Boss called Tina, Shalin and Stan into the confession room. Bigg Boss tried to pacify things between Stan and Shalin. Once Stan and Tina walked out of the confession room, Shalin had a one-on-one conversation with Bigg Boss.

Shalin said that he was afraid for his life in the house. The actor further stated that he wanted to leave the reality show. He was also informed him that he would have to pay a penalty for doing the same. Shalin agreed and announced that he would make a voluntary exit from the show.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Shalin Bhanot Bigg Boss 16
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

What Is Narco Test? Why Shraddha Walker Murder Accused Aaftab Poonawala Has To Undergo It?

What Is Narco Test? Why Shraddha Walker Murder Accused Aaftab Poonawala Has To Undergo It?

Trivendra Singh Rawat Meets BJP Chief J P Nadda Over Critical Remarks On Smart City Project: Sources

Trivendra Singh Rawat Meets BJP Chief J P Nadda Over Critical Remarks On Smart City Project: Sources