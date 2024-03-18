Recalling his fondest memory with the actor, he talked about the time he saw Jupiter through Rajput’s telescope. He said, “I remember when we were shooting, there was an eclipse. It was a lunar eclipse and Saturn was lining up behind it. He flew down his big telescope from Bombay just for that. And when we were shooting in Dholpur, there was a big telescope in the garden. He called everyone, drinks, you know, cocktails and snacks and all. And that’s the only time I’ve looked through a telescope and seen it straight… There were three. Moon, Jupiter, Saturn lining up. With my eye. And I’m telling you, the feeling of seeing it through your eye via a telescope is very different from looking at it on a screen. There’s something… I don’t know what it is. It’s a different quality of experience… fond memories.”