Ranvir Shorey has been working in the industry for a long time. With a career that includes both films and television, the actor has managed to carve a niche for himself. In a recent interview, the actor talked about his experience of working with the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and also revealed the fondest memory that he has with him.
In a conversation with ANI, Ranvir Shorey recalled how he bonded with Sushant Singh Rajput over physics. He said, “I wouldn’t say we were close, but we were friends. We worked together. He had been home a few times. And we got along quite well during the two-month-long shoot of ‘Sonchiriya’. And we bonded over physics because both of us love physics. We had a lot of conversations on that.”
Advertisement
Recalling his fondest memory with the actor, he talked about the time he saw Jupiter through Rajput’s telescope. He said, “I remember when we were shooting, there was an eclipse. It was a lunar eclipse and Saturn was lining up behind it. He flew down his big telescope from Bombay just for that. And when we were shooting in Dholpur, there was a big telescope in the garden. He called everyone, drinks, you know, cocktails and snacks and all. And that’s the only time I’ve looked through a telescope and seen it straight… There were three. Moon, Jupiter, Saturn lining up. With my eye. And I’m telling you, the feeling of seeing it through your eye via a telescope is very different from looking at it on a screen. There’s something… I don’t know what it is. It’s a different quality of experience… fond memories.”
Advertisement
The actor also talked about how Rajput had opened up about feeling alienated in the industry and being gossiped about. They had shared the screen in ‘Sonchiriya.’