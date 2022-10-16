Prithviraj Sukumaran Turns 40: A Look At His Upcoming Films

Mollywood star Prithviraj Sukumaran, who has turned 40 today, is one of the celebrated actors of the southern film industry. He has worked in over 100 Malayalam films since his debut in 2002 and has also acted in 12 Tamil, two Telugu and three Hindi films till date and directed four films.

As we celebrate his birthday, let's take look at his forthcoming projects.

Aadujeevitham' : It is touted as one of the most popular and highly awaited movies of Mollywood. The film has been directed by Jeethu Joseph and it has been said that for the film, Sukumaran underwent intense body transformation. Amala Paul and Jimmy Jean-Louis play supporting roles in the film, which revolves around the survival of an Indian who migrates to Saudi Arabia and gets abused there.

'Gold' : Malayalam filmmaker Alphonse Puthren's 'Gold' was launched in September 2021. It was supposed to be released on September 8 this year, but it got postponed. The film also has Nayanthara as the leading lady and will mark Puthren's comeback after a good seven years.

'L2: Empuraan': After directing 'Lucifer' and 'Bro Daddy', he is set to direct his third movie, 'L2: Empuraan', which is the sequel to Lucifer.

Starring Mohanlal in the lead role, the makers announced recently that they have started working on the movie.

'Salaar' : The actor is set to make a cameo appearance in the film directed by Prashanth Neel and starring Prabhas in the lead role.

Shruti Haasan plays the leading lady in Salaar which is slated for release on September 28, 2023.