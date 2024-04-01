Mithila Palkar Opens Up On Voicing Sofia In 'Marvel's Wastelanders', Being Typecast And Tamil Debut

Actress Mithila Palkar, who has worked in all platforms-theatres, television, films, OTT and audio series, has come a long way in her career. Not to miss, Mithila is also a great singer. Palkar has made a name for herself in both Marathi and Hindi film industries. Now, she is all set to make her Tamil film debut. Recently, she lent her voice to Audible's Hindi podcast series, 'Marvel’s Wastelanders: Wolverine'. She has voiced Sofia. In an interview with Outlook India, the 'Little Things' actress opened up about her experience in the audio series, reflected on her acting journey, South film debut and more.
Advertisement
Excerpts from the interview:
Tell us about you experience of lending your voice to the series?
It's so challenging to be a voice actor. It's far more challenging to express yourself just to your voice. But I love challenges and love to explore new avenues. So, it was really fun.
We had a little bit of reference of the English version of the show as a reference but Mantra was great at directing. I had to express all the emotions and it was challenging. When you are just in a room, you obviously don't have any reference. It gets a little tricky but it was a lot of fun.
Advertisement
Are you a fan of superheroes?
I am a fan of Marvel Universe. My favourite superhero is Black Widow because she is great at combat. Also, I love Wolverine.
What do you have to say about the audio medium?
It's incredible to be able to have series, books and podcasts through audio mediums. When I was a kid, I used to ask my father to tell stories before I went to bed. Storytelling was always my favourite part of life and growing up. I have moved to audiobooks and listen to it whenever I get time. I am not an avid reader but I love books. I have heard many books on Audible. Whenever I am on the set and free, I listen to it.
We have seen you mostly in the girl-next-door roles and 'Little Things' made you a household name. Do you have this fear that you will get typecast?
It has happened already to me. If you see, most of my roles are girl-next-door roles. But I am not complaining because I know it's something I can do well. Sometimes it's like you are doing the same thing again and again. But I have been fortunate enough to have got to play different characters but unfortunately, I can't talk about it now because they are all in the pipeline. I have played some really interesting characters recently.
Advertisement
I have been typecast but I am not saying this with any kind of regret or complaint. I would love to explore different kinds of characters. I want to play a negative character or be a part of a psychological thriller. Rom-com is home ground, so, I will definitely come back to my comfort zone.
You are making your Tamil debut with 'Oho Enthan Baby'. Are we going to see a different Mithila here?
You will see a Mathila speaking Tamil. That's very different from what you have seen before. It's a rom-com and we will be shooting for it soon.
Advertisement
From being staying with your granny to buying your own house in Mumbai, today you are a successful actor. How do you look back at your journey?
It's very surreal. I feels fortunate to receive the kind of love I have been getting. My journey has been very special. Would I have it any other way? No way. There isn't anything I would change about it. I am very excited to see where life takes me from here.