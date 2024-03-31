Art & Entertainment

Last Seen In 'Gadar 2', Rumi Khan Plays UP Cop In Anil Sharma Directorial 'Journey'

Actor Rumi Khan, who was last seen in 'Gadar 2', has reunited with director Anil Sharma by joining the cast of the upcoming film 'Journey', which also stars Utkarsh Sharma and veteran actor Nana Patekar.

The film is directed by Anil Sharma.

In the film, Rumi will be seen essaying the role of a cop from Uttar Pradesh.

Talking about the film, Rumi said: “I'm excited to reunite with director Anil Sharma and his son Utkarsh Sharma after 'Gadar 2'. It's always a treat and pleasure to work under the guidance of Anil. Utkarsh is the hero of the movie and a talented actor. Apart from that, I'm overwhelmed to enjoy the opportunity to star alongside Nana Patekar for the first time. I'm his huge admirer and there is a lot that I learnt watching him on screens. I'm loving the fact that I'll get to learn a lot more while working with him, that is going to be the bonus treat the movie will be giving me.”

The actor is currently shooting in Mumbai.

Rumi further mentioned, “I'm essaying the role of senior Police officer from Uttar Pradesh. This time it's a positive role and I'm enjoying it. In 'Gadar 2', I essayed a villain. Though that was too a cop but was a negative role, who was from Pakistan. People loved my role then, I hope this time too I get great feedback. I'm looking forward to entertaining my audience.”

