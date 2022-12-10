Karan Johar On Directing 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani': This Film Was Made With Lot Of Conviction

Filmmaker Karan Johar, who has directed popular films like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhie Khushi Kabhie Gham, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, My Name Is Khan, is looking forward to his next directorial ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ which is slated to hit the theatres next year. During a round table discussion hosted by Galatta Plus, Karan Johar how he feels about 2022 in terms of his career progression.

Karan Johar, funnily said, “I am just very happy and very grateful for the success of Koffee With Karan. I just feel that if everything fails (in my life), it will be a great backup plan. I was very nervous before it was released. I felt like this was my strong future and I am really happy with it. Anyway, jokes aside.”

“It has been a turbulent ride this year for many filmmakers. But it has also been a wake-up call. I think as someone, say as a studio head, if I have not taken heed to that wake-up call, then I'll be stupid. Delusion is a disease without any vaccination in our industry. And I don’t want to be deluded. Neither to the success nor the failure of films. I just want to keep learning. Today has been a learning. Every film that I have watched in the last couple of years has been a learning. The box office has been a learning. The core conviction (in films) that is lacking has been something that I have learned,” he said.

Speaking candidly with the interviewer wherein he asked about his take on Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Karan said, “Now that you have mentioned Rocky Aur Rani…I mean why not. It is time to plug ourselves. That is the film (Rocky Aur Rani) that I have made with only conviction. If I think of logic or like sensibility or if I am saying anything profound or if I am going to have fun with the leading actors whom I love….then I just make that film. So, I just hope that conviction comes across. I just want to continue telling stories. That’s it.”

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani is an upcoming film directed by Karan Johar and produced by Dharma Productions. The film stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Ranveer Singh, and Alia Bhatt in crucial roles.