After 'Lakadbaggha', Ridhi Dogra To Also Be Seen In Salman Khan’s ‘Tiger 3’, Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Jawan’

The Atlee Kumar’s directorial has been making waves ever since it’s announcement and now there’s a new development in the film’s cast. Ridhi Dogra is all set to be featured in Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Jawan’. Apart from featuring India’s some of the biggest actors like Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara in pivotal roles, Ridhi Dogra is also said to be key part of the film.

It is learned that Ridhi Dogra, popularly known for her work in TV and, more recently, on OTT shows like ‘Married Woman’ and ‘Asur’, has joined the cast of ‘Jawan’. She will play an important role, the details of which have been kept under wraps to maintain the suspense around the plot. She is said to be playing a significant part and has already finished shooting for her portion.

As per a press statement by the actress’ team, "Ridhi Dogra has already shot for ‘Jawan’ in Mumbai and Chennai. She is a talented artist and has done commendable work in this film. It will be commendable to see her get into a new character."

Not just this, Ridhi Dogra is also part of Salman Khan’s ‘Tiger 3’.

According to the press statement, “The casting of ‘Tiger 3’ is very strong. Apart from Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif reuniting and Emraan Hashmi joining the gang, ‘Tiger 3’ will also see actress Ridhi Dogra join the cast. She’s done some great work on television as well as OTT in the past. While details of her character are under strict wraps, it is confirmed that she will be seen playing a pivotal role in the Salman Khan starrer. The shoot has been wrapped and the team is now gearing up for the big release next year.”

For the unversed, Ridhi Dogra will be making her B-Town debut soon with 'Lakadbaggha', which also stars Anshuman Jha.