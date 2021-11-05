Advertisement
Friday, Nov 05, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home International

US President Joe Biden Administration Sues Texas Over New Voting Laws

The lawsuit does not challenge the entirety of a sweeping measure signed in September by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott in Texas, which already has some of the nation's toughest voting rules.

US President Joe Biden Administration Sues Texas Over New Voting Laws
US President Joe Biden.(File photo) | PTI

Trending

US President Joe Biden Administration Sues Texas Over New Voting Laws
outlookindia.com
2021-11-05T07:39:58+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

More stories from Associated Press (AP)
View All

Published: 05 Nov 2021, Updated: 05 Nov 2021 7:39 am

The Biden administration on Thursday sued Texas over new voting laws that outlasted a summer of dramatic protests by Democrats, who face fading hopes of overhauling the nation's elections in response to a wave of restrictive new rules in Republican-led states.

The lawsuit does not challenge the entirety of a sweeping measure signed in September by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott in Texas, which already has some of the nation's toughest voting rules. It instead targets provisions surrounding mail-in voting requirements and voter assistance, which the Justice Department argues violate federal civil rights protections.

"Our democracy depends on the right of eligible voters to cast a ballot and to have that ballot counted," Attorney General Merrick Garland said. "The Justice Department will continue to use all the authorities at its disposal to protect this fundamental pillar of our society."

Opponents of the Texas law had already sued the state, accusing Republicans of setting out to disenfranchise minorities and other Democratic-leaning voters.

Abbott and other Texas Republicans say the changes provide safeguards against voter fraud, which is rare.

From the Magazine

Deras Of Punjab: Powerful Symbols Of Dalit Assertion

Shock And Woe: Killings Of Migrant Workers Leave Kashmir Without Its Cheap Work Force

The Good, The Bad, The Ugly: Why Advertisements Have Always Been A Sensitive Issue In India

Fish Eye View: Hilsa Is Diplomacy Dipped In Mustard Sauce

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Grief Turning To Anger As Families Of The Dead Seek Justice

The legislation in Texas set off a summer of walkouts by Democrats, Republicans threatening them with arrest, and Abbott vetoing the paychecks of thousands of rank-and-file staffers when the bill failed to reach him sooner. At one point, more than 50 Democratic lawmakers decamped to Washington, bringing the Texas Capitol to a grinding halt for 38 days.

Democrats had hoped to pressure Congress into passing new voting rights protections at the federal level. Both those efforts have stalled, including another attempt on Wednesday.

Other GOP states also rushed to pass more restrictive elections laws following the 2020 election and President Donald Trump's false claims that it was stolen. Trump has called on Abbott to audit the election results in Texas, even though he won the state. (AP)

Tags

Associated Press (AP) Joe Biden Donald Trump USA US president Laws Democrats Republican Lawmakers Republicans Democracy International
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from World

Hungary Admits To Using NSO Group's Pegasus Spyware

Hungary Admits To Using NSO Group's Pegasus Spyware

India-Pak Relations Worsen As Islamabad Eyes Kashmir Valley While India Defends LAC

Global CO2 Emissions Rebound To Near Pre-Pandemic Levels: Study

Germany Reports Record Number Of New Covid-19 Cases

Talks On Iran Nuclear Deal To Resume On November 29: European Union

Lawsuit: Anti-Muslim Prejudice Prompted City In Northern Mississippi To Block Mosque

China's Attempts To Prevent US-India Ties From Deepening, Unsuccessful: Pentagon

FBI Releases Declassified Documents On 9/11 Attacks

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Florists Selling Flowers At Delhi’s Famous Ghazipur Flower Market On Diwali Eve

Florists Selling Flowers At Delhi’s Famous Ghazipur Flower Market On Diwali Eve

Lights And The Dark Goddess

Lights And The Dark Goddess

Saffron Harvesting Season In Full Swing In Kashmir

Saffron Harvesting Season In Full Swing In Kashmir

ICC World Test Championship 2021, Final: India And New Zealand Showdown In Southampton

ICC World Test Championship 2021, Final: India And New Zealand Showdown In Southampton

Advertisement

More from World

Sexual Harassment Trial Of Prince Andrew Likely To Begin In Winters Of 2022

Sexual Harassment Trial Of Prince Andrew Likely To Begin In Winters Of 2022

China, Russia Urge UNSC To End Key Sanctions On North Korea

China, Russia Urge UNSC To End Key Sanctions On North Korea

Ethiopia's War Marked By 'Extreme Brutality': UN Report

Ethiopia's War Marked By 'Extreme Brutality': UN Report

Covid-19: US Gives Final Vaccine Clearance For Children 5 To 11

Covid-19: US Gives Final Vaccine Clearance For Children 5 To 11

Read More from Outlook

All You Need To Know About Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Kedarnath Visit

All You Need To Know About Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Kedarnath Visit

Outlook Web Desk / BJP has planned grand programmes throughout Uttarakhand, which is scheduled for assembly polls early next year, as PM Narendra Modi visits Kedarnath Temple in the hill state.

India-Pak Relations Worsen As Islamabad Eyes Kashmir Valley While India Defends LAC

India-Pak Relations Worsen As Islamabad Eyes Kashmir Valley While India Defends LAC

Seema Guha / India believes that a confident Pakistan taking advantage of the India- China standoff in Ladakh has decided to "open the terror tap" in the valley, sources tell Outlook.

Ravichandran Ashwin Sees T20 World Cup Semis Hope After India's Big Win Vs Afghanistan

Ravichandran Ashwin Sees T20 World Cup Semis Hope After India's Big Win Vs Afghanistan

Koushik Paul / India, fourth in Group 2, play Scotland on Friday with an eye on their net run rate. Pakistan have already qualified for the semifinals with four wins.

After Centre’s Excise Duty Cut, Karnataka Announces Reduction In Fuel Prices

After Centre’s Excise Duty Cut, Karnataka Announces Reduction In Fuel Prices

Outlook Web Desk / The state’s Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, announced that the petrol will now cost Rs 95.90 per litre and diesel Rs 81.5 per litre in Karnataka.

Advertisement