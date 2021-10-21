Advertisement
Friday, Oct 22, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home International

Syria Executes 24 People On Charges Of Igniting Wildfires

Wildfires broke out in several Middle Eastern countries in October 2020 amid a heat wave that was unusual for that time of the year, leaving Syria particularly hard-hit.

Syria Executes 24 People On Charges Of Igniting Wildfires
Syrian President Bashar Assad during his tour of areas that suffered heavy damage from deadly wildfires.(File photo) | AP

Trending

Syria Executes 24 People On Charges Of Igniting Wildfires
outlookindia.com
2021-10-21T20:21:08+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

More stories from Associated Press (AP)
View All

Published: 21 Oct 2021, Updated: 21 Oct 2021 8:21 pm

Syria executed 24 people Thursday after charging them with igniting wildfires last year that left three people dead and burnt thousands of hectares (acres) of forests, the Justice Ministry said.

Executions are common in war-torn Syria, but the number of those put to death Thursday is larger than usual.

Syria's decade-old conflict left hundreds of thousands dead and displaced half the country's population, including five million refugees outside the country.

The Justice Ministry called the 24 who were executed, “criminals who carried out terrorist attacks that led to deaths and damage to infrastructure and public property.” It said 11 others were sentenced to life in prison in the same case.

Wildfires broke out in several Middle Eastern countries in October 2020 amid a heat wave that was unusual for that time of the year, leaving Syria particularly hard-hit. Three people were killed in the blazes, which also burned wide areas of forests, mostly in Latakia and the central province of Homs.

From the Magazine

This Election Season In UP, Lakhimpur Kheri Is The New Political Battlefield

The Negotiator: Rakesh Tikait Is The Glue Holding Farmers’ Agitation Together

Kashmir Minority Killings A Throwback To The Terrifying 90s

Feat Of Clay: Bengal’s Idol-makers Are Pushing Boundaries Of Creativity This Durga Puja Season

India's Sporting Revolution And Why Haryana, Odisha Are Model States

President Bashar Assad's hometown of Qardaha in Latakia province was hard hit by the fires, which heavily damaged a building used as storage for the state-owned tobacco company, part of which collapsed.

Assad made a rare visit to the region shortly after the fire was brought under control. (AP)

Tags

Associated Press (AP) Bashar Assad Damascus Syria Syria Wildfires Execution Criminal Justice Conflict Smoking, Tobacco etc Middle East International
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from World

Australia, UK Say AUKUS Pact Overhyped, Allay Fears

Australia, UK Say AUKUS Pact Overhyped, Allay Fears

Thousands Of French Homes Left In Dark, Trains Disrupted As Storm Sweeps Across Europe

Pakistan: Three Tehrik-i-Talibam Terrorists Killed In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Nepal: 88 Dead As Flooding And Landslides Wreak Havoc

South Korean Military To Appeal Ruling On Transgender Soldier

Mexico's Richest Man Carlos Slim To Rebuild Collapsed Subway Line

Donald Trump Is Launching His Own Social Media App 9 Months After Twitter Ban

China Must Be Held Accountable For Aggression Against India: US Lawmaker

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

India Completes One Billion Covid-19 Vaccinations

India Completes One Billion Covid-19 Vaccinations

Marte Dam Tak Pyar Karoonga, Aur Uske Baad Bhi 10 Unforgettable Shah Rukh Khan Dialogues On Love

Marte Dam Tak Pyar Karoonga, Aur Uske Baad Bhi 10 Unforgettable Shah Rukh Khan Dialogues On Love

UEFA Champions League 2021-22: Group Stage - Match Day 3

UEFA Champions League 2021-22: Group Stage - Match Day 3

ICC T20 World Cup: India Hammer Australia In Final Warm-up Game

ICC T20 World Cup: India Hammer Australia In Final Warm-up Game

Advertisement

More from World

Taliban Dy PM Meets Indian Diplomats, India Ready To Provide Humanitarian Aid

Taliban Dy PM Meets Indian Diplomats, India Ready To Provide Humanitarian Aid

Australia Branded Worst Climate Performer Ahead Of UN Summit

Australia Branded Worst Climate Performer Ahead Of UN Summit

Jailed Russian Opposition Leader Navalny Wins Top EU prize

Jailed Russian Opposition Leader Navalny Wins Top EU prize

Handling Communal Violence: The Bangladesh Way

Handling Communal Violence: The Bangladesh Way

Read More from Outlook

PM Modi Hails India For Creating History With 100 Crore Vaccinations in 279 Days

PM Modi Hails India For Creating History With 100 Crore Vaccinations in 279 Days

Outlook Web Desk / The country now has a strong 'protective shield' of 100 crore vaccine doses to combat the biggest pandemic in 100 years, PM said in a video address.

Serum Institute Of India Eyes Exports With Enhanced Covid-19 Vaccine Output: Adar Poonawalla

Serum Institute Of India Eyes Exports With Enhanced Covid-19 Vaccine Output: Adar Poonawalla

Outlook Web Desk / The company’s CEO Adar Poonawalla said the company would be able to export 20 to 30 million Covid-19 vaccine doses in November this year.

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Set To Bid For New IPL Team

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Set To Bid For New IPL Team

Soumitra Bose / Close to 15 companies, including pharma giants, have shown their interest to bid for the two new IPL teams to be named on October 25 in Dubai.

SpiceJet Introduces Special Livery To Mark India's 100 Crore Feat In Covid-19 Vaccination

SpiceJet Introduces Special Livery To Mark India's 100 Crore Feat In Covid-19 Vaccination

Outlook Web Desk / SpiceJet Chairman and Managing Director Ajay Singh said the reaching of 100-crore-dose milestone in mere 279 days was testament to the efforts of health workers.

Advertisement