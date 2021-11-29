Advertisement
Monday, Nov 29, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home

Uttar Pradesh Government To Include More Farmers Under Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana

The week-long drive will be carried out by the Uttar Pradesh government in coordination with the ministry of agriculture and farmers welfare and financial institutions, including commercial banks and regional rural banks.

Uttar Pradesh Government To Include More Farmers Under Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana
| PTI Photo/Kamal Singh

Trending

Uttar Pradesh Government To Include More Farmers Under Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana
outlookindia.com
2021-11-29T10:53:02+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 29 Nov 2021, Updated: 29 Nov 2021 10:53 am

In order to bring the maximum number of farmers under the Central crop insurance scheme -- Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), the Yogi Adityanath government is set to mobilise the farming community by launching a state-wide drive from December 1. 

The flagship scheme entails coverage and financial support to farmers in the event of crop failure due to natural calamities, pests and diseases. The move comes close on the heels of the start of the winter session of Parliament from Monday, when the Centre is likely to move a Bill to repeal the three farm laws.

The week-long drive will be carried out by the Uttar Pradesh government in coordination with the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare and financial institutions, including commercial banks and regional rural banks.

Related Stories

Tradition Of Embracing Disagreement Shaped India

This marks another attempt by the ruling BJP to assuage the feeling of farmers, who have threatened to continue the stir till their demands, including a legal guarantee for MSP and sacking of junior Home Minister Ajay Misra Teni, whose son Ashish is an accused in Lakhimpur violence, are met.

As per the agriculture department records, updated till August 31, Uttar Pradesh, in 2019-20, had a total cultivable area of more than 35.5 lakh hectares with around 47lakh farmers insured under PMFBY.

From the Magazine

Roses Among Thorns: The Many Solidarities Of Diverse Protests

Farm Law Repeal Has Given New Life To Idea Of Protest In India

An ‘Untouchable’ Story: My Life As A Protest

Wonder Women Leading Indians’ Battle

How JP Movement Shaped Bihar And India’s Politics

This, in effect, translated into Rs 16,743 crore insured sum. Records show Uttar Pradesh was way behind Maharashtra and Rajasthan, where 1.45 crore and 85 lakh farmers respectively, have been insured under PMFBY.

In fact, Uttar Pradesh accounted for just over 7 per cent of 6.12 crore farmers insured under the scheme nationally. The state agriculture department has decided to carry out the campaign in 75 developmental blocks across 75 districts, where the number of insured farmers are on a lower side.

In a letter sent to district magistrates, additional chief secretary (agriculture) Devesh Chaturvedi said, emphasis should be laid on aspirational districts and districts with a substantial population of Scheduled Tribes.

The areas where the scheme is proposed to be taken up rigorously include Sewapuri in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's constituency of Varanasi, Campierganj block in chief minister Yogi Aditynath's political backyard of Gorakhpur and Pathardeva assembly seat of UP agriculture minister Surya Pratap Shahi.

Special vehicles to spread awareness in different districts about the scheme will be flagged off by Shahi from Lucknow on December 1.

-With PTI Inputs

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Yogi Adityanath Narendra Modi Uttar Pradesh Agriculture: Farmers Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Natural Calamities Crops Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test, Day 4: India Set 284-run Target For New Zealand

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test, Day 4: India Set 284-run Target For New Zealand

Comic Masquerade

Comic Masquerade

Palmeiras Become First Team To Defend Copa Libertadores, Kicks Off Street Parties In Sao Paulo

Palmeiras Become First Team To Defend Copa Libertadores, Kicks Off Street Parties In Sao Paulo

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from

Read More from Outlook

Omicron In India: Five Steps To Stop Outbreak Of New Covid-19 Variant

Omicron In India: Five Steps To Stop Outbreak Of New Covid-19 Variant

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / Cases of Omicron, the latest variant of Covid-19, have not yet been reported in India.

Omicron Shows Why Countries Need To Start Sharing Their Vaccines

Omicron Shows Why Countries Need To Start Sharing Their Vaccines

Seema Guha / 'Despite the repeated warnings of health leaders, our failure to put vaccines into the arms of people in the developing world is now coming back to haunt us', wrote former British PM Gordon Brown.

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test, Live: NZ Suffer Blow, India Sniff A Chance At Tea

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test, Live: NZ Suffer Blow, India Sniff A Chance At Tea

Koushik Paul / Day 5 of the first India vs New Zealand Test is tantalisingly poised. India need nine wickets and New Zealand 280 runs. Follow here live cricket scores and updates of IND vs NZ.

Omicron In India: How New Covid-19 Variant Is Impacting Travel Across States

Omicron In India: How New Covid-19 Variant Is Impacting Travel Across States

Outlook Web Desk / India has issued fresh travel restrictions for international travellers coming from 'at risk' nations in the wake of the Omicron outbreak across several countries in the world.

Advertisement