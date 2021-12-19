Advertisement
Sunday, Dec 19, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports
Yearend Special: Sports

Year In Review 2021: From Gabba Cricket Test Win To Tokyo Olympics Hockey Bronze - 10 Memorable Moments For India

After sporting events in 2020 were hampered by coronavirus, 2021 saw major events like the Tokyo Olympics being staged. Indian athletes, especially the Paralympians, shone in Tokyo 2020 but cricket was not to be left behind.

Year In Review 2021: From Gabba Cricket Test Win To Tokyo Olympics Hockey Bronze - 10 Memorable Moments For India
Neeraj Chopra won a historic gold medal, India's first in athletics, at Tokyo Olympics. Chopra became the darling of a billion Indians overnight. | PTI

Trending

Year In Review 2021: From Gabba Cricket Test Win To Tokyo Olympics Hockey Bronze - 10 Memorable Moments For India
outlookindia.com
2021-12-19T15:53:03+05:30
Jayanta Oinam
Jayanta Oinam

Jayanta Oinam

More stories from Jayanta Oinam
View All

Published: 19 Dec 2021, Updated: 19 Dec 2021 3:53 pm

Amid the gloom of coronavirus, Indian sports shone like never before in 2021. But 2021 being an Olympics year, which came a year late thanks to the global pandemic, Indian sports also had its share of Games flavour. But cricket, India's first love, gave fans a lot of joy and pride as a depleted Indian cricket team won a cricket series in Australia, courtesy of a new crop of youngsters who are going to be future stars of world cricket.

Here's a look at 10 unforgettable moments:

1. Neeraj Chopra's Gold Medal

Nothing trumps an Olympic gold medal. And for a country that is so enamoured with everything that glitters, a certain gold continued to elude the Indians for such a so long time that it has become a national obsession. But at Tokyo Olympics, Neeraj Chopra not only ended a 13-year wait for an individual gold but also became the first Indian track and field athlete to win a medal at the Olympics.

2. Paralympians - Record Medal Haul

From the Magazine

Poverty Porn: Making Heroes Out Of People Just Struggling To Survive

Poverty In Bihar: Government Numbers Hide Real Story

How Caste Equations Continue To Shape Bihar’s Economic Fortunes

A Trafficked Woman, A Young Hotel Cleaner: Poverty’s Children Of Kishanganj

Street Diary | A Rickshaw-puller’s Take On Life And Lockdown

In Tokyo, India also won their greatest haul of medals at any Olympics with the Paralympians returning home with five gold, eight silver and six bronze for a total of 19. India finds their heroes hailing from every corner of the country. And the biggest star of the Indian campaign was arguably the 20-year-old Avani Lekhara, who won a gold and bronze. But there were numerous others who have won the hearts and minds of fellow countrymen with their fight.

Avani Lekhara

3. Hockey Bronze Medal

India ended their Olympic hockey medal drought with the men's team winning the bronze medal at the Tokyo Games. India defeated Germany 5-4 in a thriller. India, still the most successful Olympics hockey nation last won a Gold medal at the Games in Moscow 1980. The women's team also came close to opening their medal account in Tokyo. But they lost to Great Britain in the bronze medal play-off.

4. Mirabai Chanu's Silver Medal

India probably sent their strongest Olympics contingent to Tokyo. The anticipation for an unprecedented medal haul was there. But the boisterous contingent with world-class shooters, archers, wrestlers and boxers still needed a good start at the 2020 Games. And Saikhom Mirabai Chanu provided that start with an exemplary performance on the opening day of the Games by winning a silver medal. It's another matter though that a majority of India's medal hopes returned empty-handed.

5. Lovlina Borgohain's Bronze Medal

Who doesn't love an underdog story! For millions of Indians, the script to such an enduring story was provided by Lovlina Borgohain with her epic performance during Tokyo Olympics. She won a bronze medal in women's boxing and in the process became only the second Indian female boxer and third overall after legends MC Mary Kom and Vijender Singh to win an Olympic medal. She was also the first woman to qualify for the Olympics from Assam.

6. PV Sindhu's Bronze Medal

PV Sindhu is now a habitual winner, a rare trait for Indian sportstars. A bonafide global superstar. Already a world champion, and one of the most successful shuttlers, PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman and second from the country to win individual medals at multiple Olympic Games. The Rio silver medalist won a bronze at the Tokyo Games. And the best part is, PV Sindhu is only 26 years old.

India at Tokyo Olympics

7. Gabba Test Win

India were walking on the crutches as the grueling tour Down Under hit the final stretch. But a group of unheralded players ended Australia's legendary stranglehold at fortress Gabba by registering arguably one of the greatest Test wins in the history of cricket. The win in Brisbane also helped India complete back-to-back Test series wins against Australia in their own backyard.

8. Sunil Chhetri's Record

India captain Sunil Chhetri will be remembered as one of the most prolific scorers in international football. He's already the joint-second in the list of active scorers' lists along with Lionel Messi, and only behind Cristiano Ronaldo. And in 2021, Sunil Chhetri (80) also surpassed legendary Pele's (77) haul of international goals.

9. Chennai Super Kings Win IPL 2021

Chennai Super Kings produced a vintage performance to win the 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in UAE. Often jeered as 'Dad's Army' because of their line-up of 'old' players, Mahendra Singh Dhoni's men showed that experience matters even in an ever-evolving format that demands powerplay in its truest form. The win also helped CSK move closer to Mumbai Indians' record of five IPL wins.

10. Mithali Raj Feat

Often hailed as the pillar of Indian women's cricket, Mithali Raj is still going strong at 39. And in 2021, she became the highest run-getter in women’s cricket across formats, overtaking former England captain Charlotte Edwards (10,273). Mithali Raj achieved the feat during the third England vs India ODI match on July 3. She will start the new year on 10,454 international runs.

Tags

Jayanta Oinam Neeraj Chopra Sunil Chhetri Mithali Raj Saikhom Mirabai Chanu P.V. Sindhu Lovlina Borgohain India Other Sports Cricket Football Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Paralympic Games Indian Premier League 2021 Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2021: Defending Champions India Thrash Japan 6-0

Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2021: Defending Champions India Thrash Japan 6-0

Lakshya Sen After World Championships 2021 Bronze, ‘I’m Not Very Satisfied With Semifinal Show’

Kidambi Srikanth Vs Loh Kean Yew, Live Scores, World Badminton Championship Final: History Beckons India's Srikanth

Ashes Hit By Covid As Journalist Who Interviewed Dawid Malan Tests Positive

Ronaldo, Former Brazil And Real Madrid Football Great, Buys Second Division Club Cruzeiro

SA Vs IND: India’s Cheteshwar Pujara Banks On Fast Bowlers In Tests Against South Africa

ISL 2021-22: Hyderabad FC Move To Second Place After Thrilling Draw Against FC Goa

Live Streaming Of BWF World Championships 2021 Final: Kidambi Srikanth Aims For Historic Gold - Watch live

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Blue Mist And Silent Tears

Blue Mist And Silent Tears

Typhoon Rai

Typhoon Rai

Ashes 2021-22, 2nd Test: Australia Take Complete Control On Day 3

Ashes 2021-22, 2nd Test: Australia Take Complete Control On Day 3

Bank Employees Stage Protest Against Govt's Privatisation Plan

Bank Employees Stage Protest Against Govt's Privatisation Plan

Advertisement

More from Sports

Premier League 2021-22: Racism Allegation Mars Arsenal’s 4-1 Victory Over Leeds United

Premier League 2021-22: Racism Allegation Mars Arsenal’s 4-1 Victory Over Leeds United

Barcelona Vs Elche, La Liga 2021-22: Late Nico Gonzalez Strike Give Barca Much-Needed Win

Barcelona Vs Elche, La Liga 2021-22: Late Nico Gonzalez Strike Give Barca Much-Needed Win

AUS Vs ENG, Ashes: England (82/4) Need 386, Australia Aim 9th Straight Day-Night Test Win On Day 5 - Highlights

AUS Vs ENG, Ashes: England (82/4) Need 386, Australia Aim 9th Straight Day-Night Test Win On Day 5 - Highlights

BWF World Championships 2021: Srikanth Kidmabi Survives Lakshya Sen Test To Enter Final

BWF World Championships 2021: Srikanth Kidmabi Survives Lakshya Sen Test To Enter Final

Read More from Outlook

'Sacrilege' Requires Strict Punishment: Golden Temple Management

'Sacrilege' Requires Strict Punishment: Golden Temple Management

Arshpreet Kaur / A day after a man was alleged of sacrilege and killed for defiling the sanctum sanctorum of the Golden Temple, the temple management told Outlook, sacrilege incidents are on rise.

All is Well In 2021: 42 Unicorns, $32.8 Billion Funds, Euphoria!

All is Well In 2021: 42 Unicorns, $32.8 Billion Funds, Euphoria!

Pallavi Chakravorty / 2021 turned out to be the most spectacular year for the Indian startup ecosystem, helping it attract billions of investments and churning out a record 42 unicorns in the process. Experts say this is just the beginning.

BWF Worlds, Final Live: History Beckons Srikanth

BWF Worlds, Final Live: History Beckons Srikanth

Jayanta Oinam / Follow live scores of the world badminton championship 2021, men's singles final between Kidambi Srikanth and Loh Kean Yew. First world final for both players.

Goa At 60: Still 'The Unique'

Goa At 60: Still 'The Unique'

Vivek Menezes / How has Goa changed over the years from quaint town to boom town? What is in store for this tourism hot spot? On Goa Liberation Day, we take a close look.

Advertisement