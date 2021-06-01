June 01, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Wrestler Murder Case: Police Take Sushil Kumar To Haridwar

Wrestler Murder Case: Police Take Sushil Kumar To Haridwar

Sushil Kumar and his associates allegedly assaulted wrestler Sagar Dhankar and two of his friends. Sagar succumbed to the injuries later

PTI 01 June 2021, Last Updated at 7:27 am
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Wrestler Murder Case: Police Take Sushil Kumar To Haridwar
Sushil Kumar was arrested, along with co-accused Ajay Kumar, on May 23 from outer Delhi's Mundka area.
File Photo
Wrestler Murder Case: Police Take Sushil Kumar To Haridwar
outlookindia.com
2021-06-01T07:27:41+05:30

The Delhi Police's Crime Branch on Monday took two-time Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar, arrested in connection with the murder of a wrester at the Chhatrasal Stadium in Delhi, to Haridwar where he allegedly fled following the incident, officials said. (More Sports News)

Kumar was taken to Haridwar to ascertain the sequence of events following the incident, they said.

READ: Sushil Kumar Arrested By Delhi Police's Special Cell

Kumar and his associate Ajay were earlier taken to Bathinda and Chandigarh to ascertain the sequence of events that unfolded after they fled the city following the wrestler's death.

Sushil Kumar and his associates allegedly assaulted wrestler Sagar Dhankar and two of his friends Sonu and Amit Kumar on the intervening night of May 4 and 5. Sagar succumbed to the injuries later.

The international wrestler was arrested, along with co-accused Ajay Kumar, on May 23 from outer Delhi's Mundka area.

ALSO READ: Ten Superstars Who Fell From Grace

Police said a total of nine people, including Kumar, have been arrested so far in connection with the incident.

Police had earlier said Kumar has been evasive and has not been cooperating with the investigators during questioning.

On Thursday, a video surfaced on social media purportedly showing Kumar and his associates allegedly hitting another man with sticks.

VIDEO: Sushil Kumar Seen Thrashing Fellow Wrestler

In the video, Kumar and his associates are purportedly seen carrying sticks in their hands while the injured man can be seen lying on the ground.

On Wednesday morning, police had said four associates of Kumar, who were involved in the alleged property dispute case that led to the death of the 23-year-old Sagar, were arrested.

Several teams, including the Crime Branch and four teams of the Special cell, had conducted raids in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana and Punjab.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Bangladesh Board Says, Not Giving NOC To Shakib Al Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman For IPL 2021

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Sushil Kumar Wrestling Murder Other Sports Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos