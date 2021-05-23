Sushil Kumar Arrested By Delhi Police's Special Cell In Wrestler Murder Case

On the run since May 5, two-time Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar was arrested from Delhi on Sunday in connection with the Chhatrasal Stadium brawl that led to the death of a wrestler. (More Sports News)

In his futile bid to evade arrest, the celebrated wrestler had travelled between Delhi, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

A team of Special Cell SR led by Inspector Shivkumar, Inspector Karambir & supervised by ACP Attar Singh has arrested Sushil Kumar & Ajay from Mundka area of Delhi in connection with the killing of 23-year-old Sagar Rana at Chhatrasal Stadium: Delhi Police — ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2021

In fact, reports emerged Saturday that the 37-year-old and his 'right hand' Ajay Kumar were arrested in Punjab and were being brought to Delhi for further interrogation.

But the reports turned out to be unfounded and Delhi Police, as quoted by a news agency, said on Sunday "Wrestler Sushil Kumar has been arrested by a team of Special Cell."

He was held by the Southern range of Delhi Police’s Special Cell.

Earlier, a Delhi Court refused to grant anticipatory bail to the legendary wrestler, saying he is prima facie the main conspirator and allegations against him are serious in nature.

Wrestler Sagar Rana died, while two of his friends Sonu and Amit Kumar got injured, after they were allegedly assaulted by Sushil Kumar and other wrestlers on May 4 night, at the stadium premises in the national capital.

The Delhi Police had announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh for information leading to Sushil Kumar’s arrest. A reward of Rs 50,000 has also been announced for the arrest of his associate Ajay Kumar, who has been absconding in the case, police had said.

A Delhi Court had issued non-bailable warrants against Sushil Kumar and six others. This came days after a lookout notice was issued against the wrestler in the case.

The Delhi Police has filed an FIR in the case under sections 302 (murder), 308 (culpable homicide), 365 (kidnapping), 325 (causing grevious hurt), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 506 (criminal intimidation).

It has also been registered under 188 (Disobedience to order by public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and various sections under the Arms Act.

