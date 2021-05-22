Absconding Olympic medalist Sushil Kumar, wanted in connection with the Chhatrasal Stadium brawl that led to the death of a wrestler, was arrested by a team of Delhi Police on Saturday. (More Sports News)

According to Dainik Jagran, the 37-year-old and his 'right hand' Ajay Kumar were arrested in Punjab and are being brought to Delhi for further interrogation.

READ: Sushil Kumar Denied Anticipatory Bail

Delhi Police, which announced an announced INR 1 lakh reward on any information leading to the wrestler's arrest, formed several teams and were conducting raids in parts of Haryana and Punjab.

Earlier, a Delhi Court refused to grant anticipatory bail to the legendary wrestler, saying he is prima facie the main conspirator and allegations against him are serious in nature.

Wrestler Sagar Rana died, while two of his friends Sonu and Amit Kumar got injured, after they were allegedly assaulted by Sushil Kumar and other wrestlers on May 4 night, at the stadium premises in the national capital.

The Delhi Police had announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh for information leading to Sushil Kumar’s arrest. A reward of Rs 50,000 has also been announced for the arrest of his associate Ajay Kumar, who has been absconding in the case, police had said.

A Delhi Court had issued non-bailable warrants against Sushil Kumar and six others. This came days after a lookout notice was issued against the wrestler in the case.

The Delhi Police has filed an FIR in the case under sections 302 (murder), 308 (culpable homicide), 365 (kidnapping), 325 (causing grevious hurt), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 506 (criminal intimidation).

It has also been registered under 188 (Disobedience to order by public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and various sections under the Arms Act.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine