Why Wrestling Star Sushil Kumar, Linked With Deadly Gangster, Sees Jail A Safe Haven

Sushil Kumar, now a murder accused, wanted the police to save his life. He was arrested along with co-accused Ajay from outer Delhi's Mundka on Sunday. The two-time Olympic medallist was on the run for nearly three weeks. (More Sports News)

The case will now be probed by the Crime Branch of Delhi Police. But with every passing hour, new reports continue to emerge, revealing what led to the unfortunate incident on the intervening night of May 4 and 5 at the famed Chhatrasal Stadium in Delhi.

One popular theory doing the rounds is that it all started with a fight over property.

Sushil had allegedly joined hands with a gangster Sandeep alias Kala Jathedi, who is believed to be in Dubai. They were involved in grabbing disputed properties in Delhi. But rift emerged after the sale of a flat in Delhi's Model Town.

According to a Time of India report, the proceeds from the sale of the property were to be divided equally between Sushil and Jathedi, but it apparently didn't happen.

Also, Sushil's growing "proximity with rival gangs, including henchmen of jailed gangsters Neeraj Bawana and Naveen Bali" created distrust between the wrestler and Jathedi’s gang, it reported, quoting a senior officer.

And it got uglier, leading to a face-off. In the ensuing brawl, Sushil and his associates not only assaulted Sagar Rana Dhankar, but also thrashed another man related to Jathedi. Named Sonu, he is a criminal with 19 cases of murder, extortion and robbery lodged against him.

Sushil, as reported earlier, had asked his associates to film the assault to prove his might and send across a message. But it backfired, and ended up enraging Jathedi, who's now after the former world wrestling champion's life.

While on the run, Sushil tried to strike a truce with Jathedi. He even used dongle, against the advice of well-wishers.

Now, Sushil seeks the safe haven of jail.

