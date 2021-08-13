West Indies Vs Pakistan, First Test, Day 2, Live Cricket Scores: PAK Look To Dominate Windies

After dismissing Pakistan for 217 runs on the rain-affected Day 1 of the first Test, hosts West Indies stumbled to stumps at 2/2. Skipper Kraigg Brathwaite survived the four-over spell before and was unbeaten on one. And he has Roston Chase's company. Twelve wickets fell on a day shortened by bad light after the West Indies won the toss and sent Pakistan in to bat. Five Pakistan batsmen got starts but Fawad Alam’s 56 was the only half-century of an innings that lasted 70 overs. Pacemen Jason Holder (3-26) and Jayden Seales (3-70) took three wickets each and Kemar Roach added 2-47 for the West Indies. Just when Day 1 seemed to be going all one way, Pakistan pacer Mohammad Abbas (2-0) had left-hander Kieran Powell well caught low at second slip by Imran Butt and trapped Nkrumah Bonner lbw on consecutive deliveries in his second over. Follow Day 2 live updates and cricket scores of the first Test between West Indies and Pakistan at Sabina Park here:

