Live Cricket Scores, India vs England, Lord's Test: Can KL Rahul Help IND Consolidate On Day 2

Day 2 on Friday will be a period of consolidation for the Indian cricket team. After being inserted to bat, India's openers overcame some challenging situations to win the day's honours. No praise can be enough for KL Rahul, who remained unbeaten on 127 and featured in a 126-run opening stand with Rohit Sharma (83). Even if Cheteshwar Pujara's form continues to be a concern, skipper Virat Kohli's 42 helped take control of the crucial third session of play. With Stuart Broad out of the series, his pace twin James Anderson (2/52) led the England attack with his customary ability to make the ball talk. But full credit to Rahul and Rohit for showing the right technique and temperament. India start Day 2 at 276 for three wickets and with some batting to come, the visitors look in command. India don't have a great record at Lord's. They have won just two matches here in 18 Tests with the last coming in 2014. The first of the five-Test series had ended in a draw at Nottingham after rain played spoilsport. Follow live cricket scores of ENG vs IND here. (LIVE SCORECARD | NEWS)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine