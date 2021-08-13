August 13, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  ENG Vs IND, 2nd Test: Mohammed Siraj Bamboozles Haseeb Hameed With A Beauty - WATCH

ENG Vs IND, 2nd Test: Mohammed Siraj Bamboozles Haseeb Hameed With A Beauty - WATCH

Mohammed Siraj provided India a double breakthrough on Day 2 of the second Test against England at Lords

Outlook Web Bureau 13 August 2021, Last Updated at 9:45 pm
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
ENG Vs IND, 2nd Test: Mohammed Siraj Bamboozles Haseeb Hameed With A Beauty - WATCH
England's Haseeb Hameed is clean bowled by India's Mohammed Siraj on Day 2 of the 2nd cricket Test at Lord's cricket ground in London, Friday, Aug. 13, 2021.
AP Photo
ENG Vs IND, 2nd Test: Mohammed Siraj Bamboozles Haseeb Hameed With A Beauty - WATCH
outlookindia.com
2021-08-13T21:45:40+05:30

Mohammed Siraj was on fire Friday! India pacer took two wickets in two deliveries on Day 2 of the second Test against England at Lord's, London.

Day 2 Blog | Scorecard | Cricket News

Resuming at 276 for three with overnight centurion KL Rahul (129) and vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane (1) at the crease, India, however, ended up losing seven wickets for 88 runs while squandering the solid platform.

England, in reply to India's 364 all out, started cautiously with openers Rory Burns and Dom Sibley successfully negotiating 14 overs before Tea.

But Siraj took only two balls to dismiss Sibley (11 off 44) after the break to break the opening stand. He had the right-handed batsman caught at short mid-wicket by Mohammed Shami.

Then, Siraj left Comeback man Haseeb Hameed bamboozled with a beauty. A first-ball duck. Watch it here:

Siraj, however, failed to complete the hat-trick with England skipper Joe Root fending off the next ball.

Siraj has so far taken 21 wickets, including a five-wicket haul, in seven Test matches.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

ENG Vs IND, 2nd Test: James Anderson Becomes Oldest Pacer To Take Five-wicket Haul This Century

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Mohammed Siraj Lord's London Cricket India vs England India national cricket team England national cricket team Cricket Video Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos