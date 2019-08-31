West Indies vs India, 2nd Test: Good Feeling To Get Cheteshwar Pujara As My First Wicket - Rahkeem Cornwall

﻿
While addressing the media, debutant Rahkeem Cornwall spoke about picking Cheteshwar Pujara's wicket, his bowling style and West Indies' performance against India after the end of Day 1 of the second Test at Kingston, Jamaica.

Outlook Web Bureau 31 August 2019
Rahkeem Cornwall in action on the opening day of the second Test between West Indies and India at Sabina Park in Kingston, Jamaica on Friday (August 30).
West Indies all-rounder Rahkeem Cornwall said making Cheteshwar Pujara his first victim on his debut Test was a good feeling to have. (DAY 1 HIGHLIGHTS | SCORECARD

Cornwall, the new 'giant' of world cricket, became the heaviest Test cricketer after he made his debut in the second match of the ongoing series between India and West Indies.(CRICKET NEWS

The 26-year-old bowled 27 overs, giving away just 69 runs on the opening day of the second Test.

ALSO READ: Agarwal Praises Windies Bowlers But India 'Happy To Lose Just Five Wickets'

The off-spinner struck in only his third over by taking the big wicket of Pujara.

"Good feeling to get him as my first Test wicket. It was nothing really new to me but it was a good feeling," Cornwall said at the press conference.

"It was a good feeling of making my debut. I think the ball comes on really nice in the start. I have to work hard and put the ball into right areas," he added.

Put into bat, India were reduced to 46 for two in the opening session before captain Virat Kohli (76) and opener Mayank Agarwal (55) rebuilt the innings.

West Indies captain Jason Holder picked up three wickets while Cornwall took his first wicket in the form of Pujara (6).

Apart from picking up the wicket of Pujara, Cornwall took two catches to remove India openers Agarwal and KL Rahul.

"Our seamers bowled well and when I was asked to bowl, I have to do the same. It was a good feeling to get my first Test wicket," Cornwall said.

"We thought the pitch had a lot of moisture so we thought once we get the first chance to bowl, we can get the early wickets. The toss went in our favour. It was a good day on the first day of Test cricket," he added.

At the close of play on the first day, India were 264 for five with Hanuma Vihari and Rishabh Pant unbeaten on 42 and 27, respectively.

(PTI)

