Rahkeem Cornwall, who made his international debut during the second West Indies vs India Test match in Jamaica, became the heaviest Test cricketer ever, beating Australia’s Warwick Armstrong record. The 26-year-old stands at 6ft 5 inch and weighs more than 140kg

Outlook Web Bureau 30 August 2019
West Indies' Rahkeem Cornwall bowls against India during day one of the second Test cricket match at Sabina Park cricket ground in Kingston, Jamaica Friday, Aug. 30, 2019.
AP Photo
2019-08-30T23:01:05+0530

You can't miss the striking presence of Rahkeem Cornwall. Standing at 6ft 5 inch and weighing more than 140kgs, the off-spinner became the biggest talking point on Day 1 of the second Test between West Indies and India at Sabina Park, Kingston Friday.

2nd Test Day 1 Live | Scorecard | Cricket

West Indies captain Jason Holder won the toss and decided to bowl first in Jamaica. The hosts, in a bid to level the series, named two debutants in Rahkeem Cornwall and Jahmar Hamilton.

In the process, Cornwall became the heaviest Test cricketer ever, beating Australia’s Warwick Armstrong who weighed 133-139kg. Amstrong played 50 Test matches between 1902 and 1921.

And in his debut, Cornwall got the prized wicket of Cheteshwar Pujara.

The 26-year-old had been a part of various A teams and had appeared against a full-strength Indian team in a tour game in 2017, wherein he claimed the wickets of Pujara, Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli reckoned that the first session could be challenging just like it was in Antigua. And it turned out to be true.

India lost opener KL Rahul and Pujara cheaply and were 72/2 at Lunch. But Mayank Agarwal was batting beautifully, on 41 off 99 balls.

India won the first Test at North Sound, Antigua by 318 runs.

Playing XI:

India: K.L. Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite, John Campbell, Shamarh Brooks, Darren Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer, Jahmar Hamilton, Rahkeem Cornwall(w), Roston Chase, Jason Holder(c), Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel

