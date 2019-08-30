India will be gunning for glory in their second Test match Vs West Indies in Sabina Park, Kingston on August 30, 8:00 PM onwards. The visitors defeated the hosts in the first fixture of this two-match series by 318 runs. In Antigua, the Windies looked completely without any resolve or determination for a five-day cricket match, but will be looking to fix their mistakes in Day 1 of the second Test match between the two sides. For India, the focus will be on Rishabh Pant, who needs to prove that he is an able successor to MS Dhoni. Meanwhile, for Windies, Shannon Gabriel and Kemar Roach will once again prove that they can be excellent bowlers for their sides but the batting order will also need to perform. Get live ball-by-ball commentary and live cricket score of second Test between West Indies vs India here.

SCORECARD | PREVIEW | LIVE STREAMING | CRICKET NEWS