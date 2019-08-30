﻿
After having won the first Test of this two-match series (part of the World Test Championship), India will be aiming to complete a whitewash over West Indies when they meet for the second Test (Day one). Catch ball-by-ball commentary and live cricket score of WI vs IND 2nd Test, Day 1 from Sabina Park, Kingston here

30 August 2019
Virat Kohli will be hoping side can once dominate over a shaky-looking West Indies side.
2019-08-30T19:52:11+0530

India will be gunning for glory in their second Test match Vs West Indies in Sabina Park, Kingston on August 30, 8:00 PM onwards. The visitors defeated the hosts in the first fixture of this two-match series by 318 runs. In Antigua, the Windies looked completely without any resolve or determination for a five-day cricket match, but will be looking to fix their mistakes in Day 1 of the second Test match between the two sides. For India, the focus will be on Rishabh Pant, who needs to prove that he is an able successor to MS Dhoni. Meanwhile, for Windies, Shannon Gabriel and Kemar Roach will once again prove that they can be excellent bowlers for their sides but the batting order will also need to perform. Get live ball-by-ball commentary and live cricket score of second Test between West Indies vs India here.

SCORECARD | PREVIEW | LIVE STREAMING | CRICKET NEWS

