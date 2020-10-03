Watch Live, IPL 2020: Where To Get Live Streaming Of Kings XI Punjab Vs Chennai Super Kings In Dubai

Chennai Super Kings will expect a better show from their openers when the former champions take on Kings XI Punjab in Dubai on Sunday evening. Shane Watson's poor form is a big worry and it remains to be seen if MS Dhoni chooses to rest the burly Australia in the crucial game against Punjab. The KXIP vs CSK match can be seen live on TV as well as online. Live streaming will start at 7.30 PM IST. (STANDINGS | SCHEDULE | NEWS)

The KXIP vs CSK IPL 2020 match will be available on Star Sports' OTT channel, Disney+ Hotstar. You can watch live streaming on your smartphone or smart TV by downloading the Hotstar app. There will be a fee for viewing IPL matches live.

IPL 2020 matches are being broadcast live on the Star Sports network in India. Fans can watch Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD TV channels.

Kings XI Punjab have depended on their openers KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal to put the runs on board. Both have scored centuries in this edition of IPL but KXIP's middle order has been a big issue. Karun Nair, Glenn Maxwell and Jimmy Neesham have not scored at all and although Nicholas Pooran showed some form against Mumbai Indians in the last match, KXIP needs someone to bat deep.

Mohammad Shami has shouldered KXIP's bowling attack and Cottrell has been good in patches. CSK's batting has continued to centre around Faf Du Plessis. In CSK's last match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Watson and Rayudu failed but Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja's partnership showed what the Chennai middle order is actually capable of. Jadeja scored a 34-ball 50 before he was out.

It will be an interesting battle between bat and ball. Both teams are well matched. Watch KXIP vs CSK live.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine