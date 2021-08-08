Tokyo Olympics: India's Magnificent Seven At Tokyo 2020

India ended Tokyo Olympics campaign on a high with Neeraj Chopra winning javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra winning the country's first-ever gold medal in athletics at Tokyo 2020 on Saturday.

Tokyo Olympics | Sports News

Minutes before his final, wrestler Bajrang Punia won his bronze medal bout as India added a couple of medals in the tally for their best ever haul of seven -- one more than the six that it won at 2012 London Games.

Here's a look at all the medal winners for India:

Saikhom Mirabai Chanu - Silver in weightlifting (Women's 49 kg) on July 24

Mirabai lifted a total of 202kg (87 in snatch and 115 in clean & jerk) to finish second behind China's Hou Zhihui, who created a new Olympic record with a combined lift of 210.

PV Sindhu - Bronze in badminton (women's singles) on August 1

PV Sindhu became the first Indian female Olympian to win back-to-back medals at the Games. She defeated China's He Bingjao in straight games (21-13, 21-15) in the bronze medal play-off.

Lovlina Borgohain - Bronze in boxing (women's welterweight) on August 4

Lovlina Borgohain is the first female athlete from Assam and the second Indian women boxer after MC Mary Kom to win an Olympic medal. She beat Chinese Taipei's Chen Nien-chin in the quarters to assure herself of a bronze. She lost to Busenaz Surmeneli of Turkey in the semis.

Men's hockey team - Bronze on August 5

Indian men's hockey team won first Olympic medal since Moscow 1980 Games after defeating Germany 5-4 in the bronze medal match. They lost to Belgium 2-5 in the semis.

Ravi Kumar Dahiya - Silver in wrestling (Men's freestyle 57 kg) on August 5

Ravi Kumar Dahiya defeated Oscar Tigreros of Colombia, Georgi Vangelov of Bulgaria and Nurislam Sanayev of Kazakhstan en route to the final. He lost to Zaur Uguev of ROC in the gold medal match.

Bajrang Punia - Bronze in wrestling (Men's freestyle 65 kg) on August 7

Bajrang Punia became the sixth Indian wrestler to win an Olympic medal after KD Jadhav, Sushil Kumar, Yogeshwar Dutt, Sakshi Malik and Ravi Kumar Dahiya. He beat Daulet Niyazbekov of Kazakhstan in the bronze medal bout.

Neeraj Chopra - Gold in Athletics (Men's Javelin throw) on August 7.

Neeraj Chopra ended India's 100-year old wait for an athletics medal at Olympics by winning the javelin throw final. His first attempt of 87.58m was enough to beat a star-studded field of 12 athletes.

(All photos AP)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine