SRH Vs DC, Live Cricket Scores, IPL 2020: Quite Wriddhiman Saha Hits 27-ball Fifty; Hyderabad Toying With Delhi

After two consecutive defeats, Delhi Capitals will run into Sunrisers Hyderabad in Dubai on Tuesday. It will be a travesty of justice if DC don't make the playoffs. On merit, they have looked one of the best teams in IPL 2020 and a win this evening will help DC stay on top of the IPL 2020 standings. Although both teams suffered defeats in their previous games, DC are well-placed when compared to SRH. In the previous meeting this season, SRH got the better of DC by 15 runs in Abu Dhabi on September 29. (LIVE SCORECARD | POINTS TABLE | SCHEDULE & RESULTS | NEWS)

Hyderabad Innings; Toss - Delhi

8:35 PM IST: Bowling change. Marcus Stoinis, on with his right-arm pacers. After a good start - 2,1,0,1,1 - conceded a four as Saha played to third man for a four. Nine runs from the over. Hyderabad - 165/1 (14); Saha 83, Pandey 10.

8:31 PM IST: Rabada, having conceded 37 in two overs, returned for his third over. And runs continued to leak. Four leg byes off the fifth, then Saha pulled the last ball for a six, ball landing on the rope. 14 from the over. Rabada is truly hammered. 0/47 in three. Hyderabad - 156/1 (13); Saha 78, Pandey 6.

8:25 PM IST: Axar Patel returned for his third over. A dot, then Saha clobbered the second for a big six over square leg boundary. Followed by a three, behind the keeper. He's toying with Delhi bowlers. Saha then hit another four, diving cover fielders with sublime timing. He needed a medical time-out. Breathing heavily. 15 from the over. Hyderabad - 142/1 (12); Saha 69, Pandey 5.

8:20 PM IST: What a knock. Warner was going hammer and tongs for his 25-ball fifty. But quietly, Saha reached his fifty in 27 balls. His second fastest in IPL. He reached with a sublime four, behind square. He followed it up with another beauty. A four to backward point. New man Pandey ran three off the fifth. 14 from Deshpande's second over. Hyderabad - 127/1 (11); Saha 55, Pandey 4.

8:16 PM IST: Finally! 107-run stand broken as R Ashwin had Warner caught by Axar Patel at extra cover. Warner made 66 off 34. Manish Pandey joined Saha. The later swept the last ball for a four. A wicket and 11 runs from the over. Hyderabad - 113/1 (10); Saha 38, Pandey 0.

8:11 PM IST: Bowling change. Tushar Deshpande, right-arm pacer, on. Three singles then an overthrow, resulting in a couple. 100 in 8.4, joint-fastest this season. Somehow, Warner's knocking around. Got to do with Deshpande? Seven runs from thee over. Hyderabad - 102/0 (9); Warner 62, Saha 38.

8:07 PM IST: Ashwin on with his second over. Saha hit the second ball for a four, over Ashwin's head. 11 runs from the over. Hyderabad - 95/0 (8); Warner 58, Saha 36.

Time-out!

8:01 PM IST: Axar Patel on with his second over. One quite over. Only seven runs, including a four off the third ball, hit by Saha to square leg boundary. Hyderabad - 84/0 (7); Warner 55, Saha 28.

7:58 PM IST: Kagiso Rabada returned for his second over. And Warner took on the leading wicket-taker. Hit the first two balls for fours. A dot, then launched the fourth over cow corner, and a four third man to bring up fifty for the birthday boy. In 25 balls. And another four to third man. 22 runs from the over. Season's highest power-play score for Warner and Co. Hyderabad - 77/0 (6); Warner 54, Saha 22.

7:54 PM IST: Bowling change. Axar Patel, left-arm spinner, on. A double off the fourth ball as Warner played it to long-on, and fifty for Hyderabad in 4.4 overs. Warner mauled the next one for a four, to mid-off boundary. A single to end the over. Nine from it. Hyderabad - 55/0 (5); Warner 32, Saha 22.

7:50 PM IST: Nortje returned for his second over. Warner hit the fourth and fifth balls for fours, then there were a couple of doubles and a leg-bye. Another 13-run over. Hyderabad - 46/0 (4); Warner 24, Saha 21.

7:46 PM IST: Bowling change. R Ashwin on with his offspin. Two dots, then Warner launched the third for a six. Slog sweep with some determination. A single to rotate the strike. Saha is playing freely. Made room and swung hard for a double to third man. Saha finished off with a four to backward square leg. 13 runs from the over. Hyderabad - 33/0 (3); Warner 12, Saha 21.

7:41 PM IST: Rabada with the second over of the match. Warner drove the first ball to mid-on, and ran three. Saha got cheeky, an inside edge for four. And another four, this time to square leg. A couple, followed by a couple of singles. 15 runs from the over. Hyderabad - 20/0 (2); Warner 5, Saha 15.

7:37 PM IST: Calm and serene start to the match. Nortje warming up, and Saha caressing the fifth ball for a four to square leg boundary. Five runs from the over. Hyderabad - 5/0 (1); Warner 1, Saha 4.

7:32 PM IST: Nortje with the new ball. Warner and Saha opening for Hyderabad. Warner on strike.

7:29 PM IST: First ball, anytime due.

7:25 PM IST: In the first leg, a bowling masterclass from Rashid Khan meant that Hyderabad won the match in Abu Dhabi by 15 runs. Like tonight, Delhi won the toss and opted to field first. David Warner and Jonny Bairstow added 77 runs for the first wicket, then Kane Williamson scored 41 off 26 to post 162/4. Shikhar Dhawan top-scored for Delhi with 31-ball 34.

Now, things have changed drastically. Delhi are on the cusp of making the play-offs, while Hyderabad are fighting for survival. And entails tweaks in the XI. Bairstow is out. Huge call.

7:10 PM IST: Here are the teams -

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (c), Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Jason Holder, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan.

Delhi Capitals: Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tushar Deshpande.

7:06 PM IST: Delhi are playing with the same team from their last match. Three changes for Hyderabad. Kane Williamson, Wriddhiman Saha and Shahbaz Nadeem in for Jonny Bairstow, Priyam Garg and Khaleel Ahmed.

7:00 PM IST: Delhi captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and opted to bowl first.

7:00 PM IST: Captains re out for the toss.

6:45 PM IST: As we build up to the match, here's a look at the playoff qualification scenarios.

Kings XI Punjab seem to have found a second wind in their Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign. From a dismal show of losing six matches on a trot, KXIP have now won five straight games. Now with 10 games left in the league stage, the top three - Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore - are all tied on 14 points and need one win each to secure playoff berths.

And don't forget to check points table.

PREVIEW

By the end of tonight, Delhi Capitals would love to complete the unfinished business and seal their place in the playoffs. Two back-to-back defeats against Kolkata Knight Riders and Kings XI Punjab must have hurt DC, but they need to shrug it off. A crucial two points will take their tally to 16, which will elevate them to the top of the table.

On the other hand, Sunrisers Hyderabad's hopes to reach the playoffs are hanging by a thread. David Warner and his men occupy the penultimate spot with eight points from 11 outings. To reach the qualifiers they must win their remaining three games and hope all other results go their way.

DC possess an explosive batting department as well as a formidable bowling unit. They have not been dependent on any one person, as different players have shouldered responsibilities different points through the season to deliver the goods for the team. However, off lately apart from Shikhar Dhawan, the DC batsmen have been very inconsistent. Opener Prithvi Shaw, going through a lean patch, was replaced by Ajinkya Rahane but to no avail. Rishabh Pant and Shimron Hetmyer have also struggled since their return to the playing XI.

The South African pace duo of Kagiso Rabada (23 wickets) and Anrich Nortje (14) has been exceptional. Sunrisers Hyderabad head into the clash after a demoralising loss. Chasing a modest 127 against KXIP, the complexion of the match changed following the dismissal of openers Warner and Jonny Bairstow in quick succession. The former champions lost five wickets in the final two overs to suffer a humiliating defeat.

The team heavily relies on its batting unit, mainly on Bairstow, Warner and Manish Pandey. Vijay Shankar did well in the win against Rajasthan Royals but couldn't replicate his performance against KXIP.

