Shikhar Dhawan Donates Oxygen Concentrators, Gurugram Police Thanks India Batting Star

India opener Shikhar Dhawan has donated several oxygen concentrators in India’s fight against COVID-19 pandemic. (More Cricket News)

Gurugram Police released the pic of the oxygen concentrators and tweeted thanking the India batting star.

"Taking forward our committed efforts. Grateful to @SDhawan25 for providing Oxygen Concentrators," Gurgaon Police wrote on twitter.

Dhawan was in a fine form in the recently suspended Indian Premier League for Delhi Capitals.

Grateful to serve my people in this pandemic through this small token of help! Always ready to help my people and society to my best. India shall rise and shine against this pandemic! https://t.co/bHlq0eJvUv — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) May 14, 2021

Dhawan along with Prithvi Shaw managed to propel Delhi Capitals to the top of the points table before BCCI was forced to suspend the IPL 2021 after COVID-19 managed to breach the bio-bubble.

"Grateful to serve my people in this pandemic through this small token of help! Always ready to help my people and society to my best. India shall rise and shine against this pandemic!,” Dhawan wrote.

Dhawan has also been amplifying many COVID-19 help requests that the batting star has been getting on his twitter feed.

