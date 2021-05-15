Shikhar Dhawan Donates Oxygen Concentrators, Gurugram Police Thanks India Batting Star

May 15, 2021
India opener Shikhar Dhawan handed over the oxygen concentrators to the police for further distribution

Outlook Web Bureau 15 May 2021, Last Updated at 9:01 pm
Shikhar Dhawan was also the face of the Delhi Capitals' 'plasma donation' drive, urging people to donate their blood plasma to save lives.
BCCI
India opener Shikhar Dhawan has donated several oxygen concentrators in India’s fight against COVID-19 pandemic. (More Cricket News)

Gurugram Police released the pic of the oxygen concentrators and tweeted thanking the India batting star.

"Taking forward our committed efforts. Grateful to @SDhawan25 for providing Oxygen Concentrators," Gurgaon Police wrote on twitter.

Dhawan was in a fine form in the recently suspended Indian Premier League for Delhi Capitals.

Dhawan along with Prithvi Shaw managed to propel Delhi Capitals to the top of the points table before BCCI was forced to suspend the IPL 2021 after COVID-19 managed to breach the bio-bubble.

"Grateful to serve my people in this pandemic through this small token of help! Always ready to help my people and society to my best. India shall rise and shine against this pandemic!,” Dhawan wrote.

Dhawan has also been amplifying many COVID-19 help requests that the batting star has been getting on his twitter feed.

