Rumour Has It: Manchester United Want Erling Haaland, Ready To Sell Paul Pogba

Jadon Sancho was once top of Manchester United 's wish list but now Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants to move for the Borussia Dortmund star's teammate Erling Haaland . (More Football News)

Solskjaer had solidified his position at United heading into the January window following a 10-match unbeaten run and the Norwegian manager is determined to recruit his countryman.

After tracking ex-Manchester City youth product Sancho before the season, United are ready to switch their attention to Haaland, with reports suggesting he has a £70million release clause.



TOP STORY – UNITED TO SWITCH ATTENTION TO HAALAND AND CASH IN ON POGBA

The Mirror report Solskjaer is so keen on Haaland, he flew to Salzburg and attempted to hijak the goalscoring sensation’s move to Dortmund last January.

Manchester United would now prefer to sign Haaland instead of Sancho, claims the Mirror pic.twitter.com/EU4z5YZdPB — Goal (@goal) January 3, 2021

Meanwhile, United have decided to sell Paul Pogba after the end of the campaign and three European powerhouses are showing interest, according to the Mirror.

Pogba is under contract until June 2022 but United would rather recoup some of his value than risk losing the £89million man as a free agent.

His former club Juventus , Mauricio Pochettino’s Paris Saint-Germain and Zinedine Zidane’s Real Madrid are all interested.

EXCLUSIVE: Man Utd to sell Pogba in summer as Red Devils accept he will not sign new deal @MullockSMirror https://t.co/N2IvgjJkbu pic.twitter.com/g7j4krKz12 — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) January 2, 2021



ROUND-UP

- United are said to be in the hunt for Schalke centre-back Ozan Kabak , while the Mail report that Crystal Palace have joined the race for the Turkish defender, with Leicester City and RB Leipzig circling.

- The long running search for Inter castaway Christian Eriksen 's next home has taken a new twist, with Marca reporting Mardid rivals Real and Atletico are weighing up a move for the Danish playmaker.

Christian Eriksen has been offered to some of Spain's biggest clubs https://t.co/xgL70HIkib pic.twitter.com/xOuIJ1Ylp1 — MARCA in English (@MARCAinENGLISH) January 2, 2021

- Inter coach Antonie Conte is considering pairing Romelu Lukaku with his Belgium team-mate Divock Origi , according to Calciomercato, the Liverpool frontman said to be available on loan in January.

- Arsenal are seeking to add creativity to their midfield and have been linked with Borussia Dortmund's Julian Brandt . Bild have denied there is a deal in place but hinted the Bundesliga club may listen to offers.

Michael Zorc, Head of Sport @bvb , about the rumors of a @Arsenal interest in @JulianBrandt : “I read that too, I can't say more about it. there is nothing on the table - and not even in the fax machine.“ what Zorc does not say: Brandt is not for sale... — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) January 2, 2021

