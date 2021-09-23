Advertisement
Thursday, Sep 23, 2021
Puppy Love! Abhinav Bindra Gifts Neeraj Chopra 'Tokyo', Inspires Athletics Golden Boy For 'Paris'

Beijing 2008 gold medallist shooter Abhinav Bindra presented Tokyo Olympics javelin champion, Neeraj Chopra, a golden retriever named 'Tokyo'.

At Tokyo 2020, Neeraj Chopra became the second Indian after Abhinav Bindra (Beijing 2008) to win an individual gold medal at the Summer Olympics. | LinkedIn

2021-09-23T15:25:12+05:30
Koushik Paul
Published: 23 Sep 2021, Updated: 23 Sep 2021 3:25 pm

It’s a no-brainer something special was going to happen when India’s Olympic medallists Neeraj Chopra met Abhinav Bindra in Chandigarh on Wednesday.

And guess what happened? The Beijing 2008 Olympic shooting champion Bindra gifted Neeraj Chopra a golden retriever, named ‘Tokyo!’

Since winning India’s first Olympic gold medal in athletics in Tokyo, Neeraj Chopra has been crisscrossing the whole country to attend award functions. But this one was certainly different.

Neeraj Chopra even posted a few pictures of their meet captioning, “Took my Olympic medal to meet its elder sibling from Beijing (Bindra) today. Thank you@Abhinav Bindra sir for your family's warm hospitality and for 'Tokyo' (the puppy) who I will cherish forever.”

Abhinav Bindra was not to be left behind.

Bindra wrote that he hopes ‘Tokyo’ will be a supportive and great motivator for Neeraj and help him get a sibling named Paris (wishing him luck for Paris 2024).

“I hope that ‘Tokyo’ will be a supportive friend and motivate you to get a sibling named Paris (wishing Chopra luck) for him in 2024,” the former shooter tweeted.

“The two of us agree that the process is the Goal. The process is the Gold. And the Process is most rewarding. Happy to have spent the afternoon with this young Gold Medallist,” Bindra said in another tweet.

With 2021 almost over, Neeraj Chopra plans to return with renewed vigour in 2022. The next year will be huge for every Indian athlete including Neeraj Chopra with World Championships, Asian Games and Commonwealth Games, all lined up.

Neeraj Chopra Abhinav Bindra Chandigarh Other Sports Athletics Javelin Throw Shooting - Sports Sports
