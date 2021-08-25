'Game Of Thrones' Is Now 'Game Of Throws,' Courtesy Neeraj Chopra And 'King Klaus'

After decades of ignominious existence, Indian athletics finally found a gold medalist with Neeraj Chopra winning the men's javelin throw at Tokyo Olympics with consummate ease. (More Sports News)

Now, it's a fun time for Indian athletics. And leading the chorus is the Athletics Federation of India. In a captivating tweet on its official handle, the federation pays tribute to Chopra and his German coach Dr. Klaus Bartonietz, featuring a liberally photoshopped image of the Indian athlete as a spearman.

Have a look:

We have a warhorse ( ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ King Klaus) , we have a spearman (@Neeraj_chopra1), and we have a poster for the next superhit series: Game of Throws ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¥ https://t.co/H3nkRBKxHZ pic.twitter.com/G1qIF7HQDf — Athletics Federation of India (@afiindia) August 24, 2021

And Chopra reacted with a couple of emoticons. He sure loved it.

Interestingly, it turns out that 'King Klaus' is also the name of the horse owned by Bartonietz's daughter.

Enjoy "King Klaus" the ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ´



Do you know #NeerajGoldChopra's coach Dr.Klaus Bartonietz has a horse named after him in the #Australian derby circuit ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂªðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ»

His daughter owns King ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ Klaus & named it on her loving papa!

But he warned me, bet on your own risk,not my nameðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ@afiindia pic.twitter.com/u5iA2L4Xig — Divesh Bhal (@diveshbhal) August 19, 2021

Then there's that 'Game of Thrones' character -- Lord Klaus Lannister, second son of Lord Tywin Lannister of Casterly Rock.

Somehow, Chopra has been depicted in the meme as the more (in)famous brother Jamie. And one fan was quick to point it out.

Neeraj Chopra As Jamie Lannister ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ https://t.co/jFSnvTKSY4 — HARSHAÄÂÂÂÂÂÂ SINGH ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ­ (@im_Harshad15) August 25, 2021

Meanwhile, Chopra has slammed the Indian fanfare and excessive media attention which have made him sick, literally, saying "one gold isn't enough".

In an interview with The Times of India, the 23-year-old said, "the attention is indeed important, but there's a Diamond League at the end of the month. I had planned to participate in it, but my training stopped completely once I returned from the Olympic Games because of the incessant number of functions. I also fell sick."

“These things need to change in Indian sport. All other Olympic champions are participating in Diamond Leagues. Their season is continuing. We can't be satisfied with one gold medal. We need to think at a global level. We need to continuously perform at global events like the Diamond Leagues," the national record holder added.

