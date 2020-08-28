August 28, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  NBA Has Become A 'Political Organisation', Says US President Donald Trump

NBA Has Become A 'Political Organisation', Says US President Donald Trump

United States president Donald Trump labelled the NBA a "political organisation" amid protests against racial injustice

Omnisport 28 August 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
NBA Has Become A 'Political Organisation', Says US President Donald Trump
The NBA saw three play-off games postponed on Wednesday and another three on Thursday as players protest in the wake of the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin.
Composite: AP Photos
NBA Has Become A 'Political Organisation', Says US President Donald Trump
outlookindia.com
2020-08-28T10:36:12+05:30

United States president Donald Trump labelled the NBA a "political organisation" amid protests against racial injustice. (More Sports News)

The NBA saw three play-off games postponed on Wednesday and another three on Thursday as players protest in the wake of the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin.

Asked for his reaction to the protest, Trump accused the NBA of turning into a political body.

"I don't know about the NBA protest. I know their ratings have been very bad because I think people are tired of the NBA frankly," he told reporters.

"But I don't know too much about the protest, but I know their ratings have been very bad and that's unfortunate.

"They've become a political organisation and that's not a good thing for sports or the country."

While games have been postponed, the NBA playoffs are expected to resume in the coming days.

Next Story >>

I Was Scared For My Life – Manchester United Captain harry Maguire Addresses Greek Arrest

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Omnisport Donald Trump US president National Basketball Association (NBA) Racism Basketball Other Sports Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos



×