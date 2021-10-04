Advertisement
Monday, Oct 04, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Nations League: Moise Kean, Davide Calabria Added In Italy Squad As replacements

Immobile and Toloi were injured while playing for their clubs Lazio and Atalanta respectively. Both the players were a part of Italy's Euro 2020 title-winning campaign.

Nations League: Moise Kean, Davide Calabria Added In Italy Squad As replacements
Juventus star Moise Kean will replace Ciro Immobile in the Italy squad against Spain in Nations League. | Juventus

Trending

Nations League: Moise Kean, Davide Calabria Added In Italy Squad As replacements
outlookindia.com
2021-10-04T12:40:35+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

More stories from Associated Press (AP)
View All

Published: 04 Oct 2021, Updated: 04 Oct 2021 12:40 pm

Moise Kean and Davide Calabria were called up to the Italy squad on Sunday for the Nations League semifinal match against Spain. Kean, who plays for Juventus, replaces Ciro Immobile among the forwards while AC Milan defender Calabria comes in for Rafael Toloi (More Football News).

Immobile and Toloi were injured while with their clubs, Lazio and Atalanta respectively. Both were part of the Italy squad that won the European Championship in July. Italy coach Roberto Mancini could be forced into a third change as another Euro 2020 winner, Matteo Pessina, was stretchered off during Atalanta’s 3-2 loss at home to Milan.

"Sorry for not being able to be in the match against Bologna and sorry for not being able to respond to coach Roberto Mancini's call for the Nations League finals," the 31-year-old Immobile wrote on Instagram. "I will do my best to come back as soon as possible."

Calabria scored Milan’s opener in that match after just 28 seconds. Mancini is already without four other players through injury: Leonardo Spinazzola, Alessandro Florenzi, Gaetano Castrovilli and Andrea Belotti.

Teams are allowed to make unlimited changes up until the start of the first match because of injury or positive tests for coronavirus. Italy meet Spain in Milan in the Nations League final four on Wednesday, three months after their Euro 2020 semifinal.

From the Magazine

Future Of Education: Are Curriculum Changes Politically Motivated?

When Caste, Gender, Women’s Movement Were All 'Out Of Syllabus'

What Stories Should We Share With Our Children?

Relooking, Retelling And Rereading Women In The Epics

Challenges Notwithstanding, Why US Wants ‘Partnership Of The 21st Century’ To Blossom With India

The winner will face world champion France or Belgium in the Nations League final in Milan on October 10. France play Belgium in Turin on Thursday. As well as beating Spain on penalties in Euro 2020, Italy also beat Belgium 2-1 in the quarterfinals. Italy is on an international record run of 37 consecutive games unbeaten.

Tags

Associated Press (AP) Ciro Immobile Italy Football UEFA UEFA Nations League Italy national football team Spain national football team Juventus Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Sports

‘Important For Us Not To Overreact, Overcorrect’, Says Kane Williamson After KKR Loss

‘Important For Us Not To Overreact, Overcorrect’, Says Kane Williamson After KKR Loss

Out-Of-Form KKR Skipper Eoin Morgan Hopes To Do Justice Soon In IPL 2021 Business End

Bundesliga: Eintracht Frankfurt Hand Bayern Munich First Loss Under Julian Nagelsmann

EPL: Manchester City Hold Liverpool 2-2 Despite Mohamed Salah Brilliance

Australia Women Coach Matthew Mott Heaps High Praise On Indian Bowling Attack

Smriti Mandhana Feels 'Lucky To Survive' On 80 With A ‘No-Ball’

‘I Need To Learn From MS Dhoni On How To Win A Toss’, Says IND-W Captain Mithali Raj

La Liga: Espanyol End Real Madrid’s 25-Game Unbeaten Streak With 2-1 Victory

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

IPL 2021: Kolkata Knight Riders Stay No. 4 After Emphatic Win Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

IPL 2021: Kolkata Knight Riders Stay No. 4 After Emphatic Win Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Maxwell, Chahal Star In RCB's passage into IPL 2021 Playoffs

Maxwell, Chahal Star In RCB's passage into IPL 2021 Playoffs

Mamata Banerjee Wins Big In Bhawanipur Bypoll, Celebrations In Kolkata

Mamata Banerjee Wins Big In Bhawanipur Bypoll, Celebrations In Kolkata

Dubai Expo 2020

Dubai Expo 2020

Advertisement

More from Sports

SAFF Football Championship: Full Schedule And Watch Live Streaming Of India's Matches

SAFF Football Championship: Full Schedule And Watch Live Streaming Of India's Matches

Sachin Tendulkar's Name In Pandora Papers As Leak Exposes Murky Financial Secrets Of World's Super Rich

Sachin Tendulkar's Name In Pandora Papers As Leak Exposes Murky Financial Secrets Of World's Super Rich

Bowl Well, Field Well: KKR Captain Eoin Morgan's Mantra After Crucial Win Over SRH In IPL 2021

Bowl Well, Field Well: KKR Captain Eoin Morgan's Mantra After Crucial Win Over SRH In IPL 2021

Kolkata Knight Riders Beat Listless Sunrisers Hyderabad To Keep IPL 2021 Playoff Hopes Alive

Kolkata Knight Riders Beat Listless Sunrisers Hyderabad To Keep IPL 2021 Playoff Hopes Alive

Read More from Outlook

Sachin Tendulkar Among World's Super Rich Named In Pandora Papers

Sachin Tendulkar Among World's Super Rich Named In Pandora Papers

PTI / Sachin Tendulkar’s attorney reportedly said the 'cricket player’s investment is legitimate and has been declared to tax authorities.'

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Lucknow Airport Told To Bar Chattisgarh CM From Entering, Akhilesh Yadav Detained

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Lucknow Airport Told To Bar Chattisgarh CM From Entering, Akhilesh Yadav Detained

Outlook Web Desk / In light of the recent violence in Lakhimpur Kheri of Uttar Pradesh, Akhilesh Yadav has been detained, Chattisgarh CM and Punjab's Dy CM have been barred from not entering into the state.

I Stand With SRK: Salman Khan Visits Mannat, Pooja Bhatt And Others Extend Support After Aryan's Arrest

I Stand With SRK: Salman Khan Visits Mannat, Pooja Bhatt And Others Extend Support After Aryan's Arrest

Outlook Web Desk / The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested Aryan Khan and two others after raiding a passenger cruise ship and busted a party onboard where drugs were being used.

Saffronisation Of Education? RSS Says Its Schools Imbibe Indian Values In Students

Saffronisation Of Education? RSS Says Its Schools Imbibe Indian Values In Students

Preetha Nair / Shapers of syllabi in the rapidly expanding RSS-backed schools dismiss criticism, say their emphasis is on long-neglected, ancient Indian knowledge and value systems.

Advertisement