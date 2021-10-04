Nations League: Moise Kean, Davide Calabria Added In Italy Squad As replacements

Moise Kean and Davide Calabria were called up to the Italy squad on Sunday for the Nations League semifinal match against Spain. Kean, who plays for Juventus, replaces Ciro Immobile among the forwards while AC Milan defender Calabria comes in for Rafael Toloi (More Football News).

Immobile and Toloi were injured while with their clubs, Lazio and Atalanta respectively. Both were part of the Italy squad that won the European Championship in July. Italy coach Roberto Mancini could be forced into a third change as another Euro 2020 winner, Matteo Pessina, was stretchered off during Atalanta’s 3-2 loss at home to Milan.

"Sorry for not being able to be in the match against Bologna and sorry for not being able to respond to coach Roberto Mancini's call for the Nations League finals," the 31-year-old Immobile wrote on Instagram. "I will do my best to come back as soon as possible."

Calabria scored Milan’s opener in that match after just 28 seconds. Mancini is already without four other players through injury: Leonardo Spinazzola, Alessandro Florenzi, Gaetano Castrovilli and Andrea Belotti.

Teams are allowed to make unlimited changes up until the start of the first match because of injury or positive tests for coronavirus. Italy meet Spain in Milan in the Nations League final four on Wednesday, three months after their Euro 2020 semifinal.

The winner will face world champion France or Belgium in the Nations League final in Milan on October 10. France play Belgium in Turin on Thursday. As well as beating Spain on penalties in Euro 2020, Italy also beat Belgium 2-1 in the quarterfinals. Italy is on an international record run of 37 consecutive games unbeaten.