Advertisement
Friday, Oct 01, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Roberto Mancini Keeps Italy’s Euro 2020 Winners For Nations League Semifinals Vs Spain

If Italy win, they will face the winner between world champion France and Belgium in the Nations League final in Milan on October 10.

Roberto Mancini Keeps Italy’s Euro 2020 Winners For Nations League Semifinals Vs Spain
Under Roberto Mancini, Italy are on an international record run of 37 consecutive games unbeaten. | File photo

Trending

Roberto Mancini Keeps Italy’s Euro 2020 Winners For Nations League Semifinals Vs Spain
outlookindia.com
2021-10-01T11:10:14+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

More stories from Associated Press (AP)
View All

Published: 01 Oct 2021, Updated: 01 Oct 2021 11:10 am

Italy coach Roberto Mancini recalled all the fit players from his European Championship-winning squad on Thursday for the Nations League semifinal against Spain next week. Only four players are missing from the 26-man squad that beat England in the Euro 2020 final in July. (More Football News)

The missing players are Leonardo Spinazzola, Alessandro Florenzi, Gaetano Castrovilli and Andrea Belotti, all of them injured. The only player named in the 23-man squad for the Nations League finals not to feature in Italy’s success was Lorenzo Pellegrini.

The Roma midfielder was originally part of the squad for Euro 2020 but was injured in training with the national team and was replaced at the last minute by Castrovilli. Italy meet Spain in Milan in the Nations League final four next Wednesday, three months after their Euro 2020 semifinal.

The winner will face world champion France or Belgium in the Nations League final in Milan on October 10, while the losers will play a third-place match the same day in Turin.

France play Belgium in Turin on Thursday. As well as beating Spain on penalties in Euro 2020, Italy also beat Belgium 2-1 in the quarterfinals. Italy is on an international record run of 37 consecutive games unbeaten.

From the Magazine

Caste Your Vote: Why A Caste Census Could Radically Change India’s Political Map

A Tulsi Plant, Unworn Sandals, A Mat, Brooms…Hathras Memories In A Post-Truth World

Congress Bowls A Caste Googly: A Dalit Sikh As Chief Minister Of Punjab Ahead Of State Polls

The Password Is Cheat: Tech-savvy Scamsters Take Control Of Online Entrance Exams

Out Of Tune: Indie Musicians Seek Protection From Heckling And Abuse At Gigs

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Gianluigi Donnarumma (Paris Saint-Germain), Alex Meret (Napoli), Salvatore Sirigu (Genoa)

Defenders: Francesco Acerbi (Lazio), Alessandro Bastoni (Inter Milan), Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus), Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus), Giovanni Di Lorenzo (Napoli), Emerson Palmieri (Lyon), Rafael Toloi (Atalanta)

Midfielders: Nicolò Barella (Inter Milan), Bryan Cristante (Roma), Jorginho (Chelsea), Manuel Locatelli (Juventus), Lorenzo Pellegrini (Roma), Matteo Pessina (Atalanta), Marco Verratti (Paris Saint-Germain)

Forwards: Domenico Berardi (Sassuolo), Federico Bernardeschi (Juventus), Federico Chiesa (Juventus), Ciro Immobile (Lazio), Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli), Giacomo Raspadori (Sassuolo).

Tags

Associated Press (AP) Roberto Mancini Italy Football UEFA UEFA Nations League Spain national football team Italy national football team EURO 2020 Football Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Sports

Ganemat Sekhon Wins Women’s Skeet Silver At ISSF Junior World Championship

Ganemat Sekhon Wins Women’s Skeet Silver At ISSF Junior World Championship

WBBL 7: Teen India Batter Richa Ghosh Signs For Hobart Hurricanes

Archery World Cup: Deepika Kumari, Atanu Das Falter, India Return Empty-Handed

Spain Name Barcelona Teenager Gavi Paez For Nations League Semifinal Vs Italy

Europa League: Marseille-Galatasaray Encounter Halted After Rivals Fans clash

Brazil Football Legend Pele Leaves Hospital After Weeks

AUS vs IND, Pink Ball Women's Test, Day 2, Live Cricket Scores: Smriti Mandhana Hits Maiden Century

IPL 2021: ‘It Means A Lot, There Was Lot At Stake’, Says MS Dhoni After CSK Enter Playoffs

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

MS Dhoni Steers CSK To Win Vs SRH, Enter IPL 2021 Playoffs

MS Dhoni Steers CSK To Win Vs SRH, Enter IPL 2021 Playoffs

Expo 2020 Dubai Opening Ceremony

Expo 2020 Dubai Opening Ceremony

West Bengal By-polls: CM Mamata Banerjee Casts Vote, All Eyes On Bhawanipur

West Bengal By-polls: CM Mamata Banerjee Casts Vote, All Eyes On Bhawanipur

Advertisement

More from Sports

Punjab Kings’ Chris Gayle Pulls Out Of IPL 2021 Due to Bio-Bubble Fatigue

Punjab Kings’ Chris Gayle Pulls Out Of IPL 2021 Due to Bio-Bubble Fatigue

Manu Bhaker Shoots Gold At ISSF Junior World Championship, India Lead Medal Tally

Manu Bhaker Shoots Gold At ISSF Junior World Championship, India Lead Medal Tally

IPL 2021: MS Dhoni Finishes In Style Vs SRH as Chennai Super Kings Sail Into Playoffs

IPL 2021: MS Dhoni Finishes In Style Vs SRH as Chennai Super Kings Sail Into Playoffs

10-Plus Rio Olympics Boxing Bouts Manipulated For ‘Money’, Reveals Investigation; AIBA Promises Clean-Up

10-Plus Rio Olympics Boxing Bouts Manipulated For ‘Money’, Reveals Investigation; AIBA Promises Clean-Up

Read More from Outlook

You Have Strangulated Entire City, Now You Want To Come Inside? SC Asks Farmers

You Have Strangulated Entire City, Now You Want To Come Inside? SC Asks Farmers

Outlook Web Desk / The protesting farmers had approached the Supreme Court to get permission for 'satyagraha' at Jantar Mantar, . The court instead asked for some 'balanced approach'.

US Concerns With Pakistan On Terrorist Safe Havens Honest And Still Valid: Pentagon

US Concerns With Pakistan On Terrorist Safe Havens Honest And Still Valid: Pentagon

Outlook Web Desk / Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said that the United States is within its rights to continue drone strikes inside Afghanistan.

AUS-W Vs IND-W, Day 2, Live: India Ride On Smriti Mandhana's Century

AUS-W Vs IND-W, Day 2, Live: India Ride On Smriti Mandhana's Century

Outlook Web Bureau / After a rain-hit Day 1 of the pink ball Test, can India build on a good start today? Follow live cricket scores of AUS Women vs IND Women match at Carrara, Gold Coast.

Watch: 8-Storey Shimla Apartment Collapses Like House Of Cards In Front Of Residents

Watch: 8-Storey Shimla Apartment Collapses Like House Of Cards In Front Of Residents

Ashwani Sharma / The Shimla municipal corporation had asked the families to vacate the hill-top property as soon as possible 15 days ago due to potential danger. But some had remained put.

Advertisement