Mary Kom Thanks Delhi Police For Making Her Son's Birthday 'So Special' - VIDEO

May 14, 2020
Poshan
As the country continues its fight against the coronavirus, Mary Kom hailed the frontline workers who are putting their own lives at risk in order to save other people's lives, for their commendable job

ANI 14 May 2020
Mary Kom shared a video where Delhi Police personnel can be seen bringing a cake for her son, Prince.
Courtesy: Twitter
2020-05-14T19:48:23+0530

Indian boxer Mary Kom on Thursday thanked Delhi Police for making her son's birthday "so special".

Kom took to Twitter and shared a video where Delhi Police personnel can be seen bringing a cake for her son, Prince, on the occasion.

"Thank you @DCPNewDelhi for making this birthday so special for my younger son Prince Kom. You all are real frontline warriors, I salute you all for your dedication and commitment. @CPDelhi @DelhiPolice @LtGovDelhi @pragya_92," Kom tweeted.

As the country continues its fight against the coronavirus, the six-time World Champion, on April 27, hailed the country's frontline workers, who are putting their own lives at risk in order to save other people's lives, for their commendable job.

"If you are not taking care of your health, then it is your loss. The government is also spreading awareness regarding COVID-19 and also medical staff, doctors, police are risking their lives to save us, which is commendable," Kom had told ANI.

"I salute them for what they are doing. They are working for us and for our country," she had added.

