Manish Narwal Clinches Gold, Singhraj Adhana Bags Silver In 50m Pistol At Tokyo 2020 Paralympics

September 04, 2021
Narwal shot a total of 218.2, a Paralympic record, to claim gold while Adana, who had won the bronze in the 10m air pistol, added a silver to his kitty

PTI 04 September 2021, Last Updated at 9:47 am
Manish Narwal won India's third gold, while Singhraj Adhana settled for silver, his second medal, in 50m pistol event at Tokyo Paralympics.
2021-09-04T09:47:59+05:30

Shooter Manish Narwal clinched India's third gold at the ongoing Paralympics while compatriot Singhraj Adhana bagged the silver in the P4 Mixed 50m Pistol SH1 event in Tokyo on Saturday. Blog | Medal Tally | News

The 19-year-old Narwal shot a total of 218.2, a Paralympic record, to claim the yellow metal while Adhana, who had won the bronze in the  P1 men's 10m air pistol SH1 event on Tuesday, added a silver to his kitty with an effort of 216.7.

Russian Olympic Committee's Sergey Malyshev took home the bronze with an effort of 196.8.

Earlier in the qualifying round, Adhana progressed to the medal round in fourth place with a total of 536 while Narwal shot 533 to qualify at seventh at the Asaka Shooting Range.

The other Indian in the fray, Akash failed to make the final, finishing 27th in the qualifying round.

As the pistol is held with one hand only, athletes in SH1 category have an impairment affecting one arm and/or the legs, for example resulting from amputations or spinal cord injuries. P4 is a classification for the mixed 50m air pistol competition.

Some shooters compete in a seated position, while others take aim in a standing position as defined in the rules.

