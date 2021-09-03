Live, India At Tokyo Paralympics 2020: Six Indians In Badminton Semis; Navdeep In Javelin Final

After a successful Friday, where India won one silver and two bronze medals at the Tokyo Paralympics, Saturday could see a medal rush as six Indian para badminton players will be in semifinal action in different categories of disability. India will have an opportunity to win a fourth shooting medal at the Summer Paralympics 2020 while javelin will also see an Indian finalist. India have 13 medals at the end of Friday and are lying 37th. China lead with 184 medals. Follow Saturday's live updates of India at Tokyo Paralympics 2020 here.

Out of the seven shuttlers representing India at the Tokyo Paralympics, six are in semifinals. Pramod Bhagat and Manoj Sarkar have a chance to win a medal in the SL3 category on Saturday while the rest can assure either guarantee them a silver or a spot in the bronze medal match. Among the semifinalists is IAS officer Suhas L Yathiraj. He has been in solid form in the SL4 group matches.

Bhagat will be in the semifinals of the mixed doubles in SL3 category. He is partnering Palak Kohli. The others in semifinals are Tarun Dhillon (SL4) and Krishna Nagar (SL6).

India's aspiration at the Asaka shooting range will continue on Saturday. The penultimate day of the Games will see Paralympic champions crowned in the P4 - mixed 50m pistol SH1 and the R9 - mixed 50m rifle prone SH2.

India will rest their hopes on promising Manish Narwal, who holds the world record in P4 event which he set at the Al Ain 2021 World Cup months ahead of the Games. Bronze medallist in P1 event, Singhraj Adhana will also be in action in the category.

Tokyo has been special for India's javelin throwers. After Neeraj Chopra won India's first gold medal in athletics at Tokyo 2020, Sumit Antil broke three records to win gold at the Paralympics. Navdeep will be in action on Saturday in F41 category, a section for athletes with short stature. India have won three javelin medals at the Para Games in Tokyo.

