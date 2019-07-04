The little rivalry between Afghanistan and the West Indies is emerging as one of the most important ones in cricket. For one, when seemingly condescending Windies superstars take the field against Afghan upstarts, cricket always emerges as the winner, making sure that there is no place for showing patronising superiority in sports as in other aspects of life. Remember what happened during the World Cup Qualifiers in Zimbabwe. Second, Afghans invariably imbue their cricket with pride and pleasure, and when those get mixed with free-wheeling Windies cricket – epitomised by none other Chris Gayle himself -- sparks often fly. As the 'Universe Boss' plays his swansong ICC World Cup match, we bring you the latest updates and live cricket score of AFG vs WI encounter:



West Indies Innings

4:31 PM IST: Mujeeb Ur Rahman returns for his fifth over. Three singles from it. WI-91/1 after 22 overs.

4:28 PM IST: Mohammad Nabi on with his fifth over. Two singles from it. WI-88/1 after 21 overs.

4:25 PM IST: Rashid Khan on with his second over. Four singles. Fifty for Evin Lewis. WI-86/1 after 20 overs.

4:21 PM IST: Mohammad Nabi on with his fourth over. A single off the first ball, then Evin Lewis blocks the next five balls. WI-82/1 after 19 overs.

4:19 PM IST: Rashid Khan, leg-spinner, resumes the proceedings after the break. Thre runs from the over. WI-81/1 after 18 overs.

4:12 PM IST: Mohammad Nabi on with his third over. Two singles from the over. WI-78/1 after 17 overs. Evin Lewis (48 off 55) and Shai Hope (21 off 29) have added 57 runs in 69 balls. Drinks.

4:09 PM IST: Gulbadin Naib continues. Three singles from the over. WI-76/1 after 16 overs.

4:05 PM IST: Mohammad Nabi on with his second over. Shai Hope hits the first ball for a six, straight. Eight runs from the over. WI-73/1 after 15 overs.

4:01 PM IST: Gulbadin Naib continues. Evin Lewis hits the fourth and fifth balls for a four and six. 12 runs from the over. WI-65/1 after 14 overs.

3:57 PM IST: Double bowling change. Mohammad Nabi, off-spinner, on. Three singles from the over. WI-53/1 after 13 overs.

3:53 PM IST: Bowling change. Skipper Gulbadin Naib on with his right-arm medium pace. Three runs from the over. WI-50/1 after 12 overs.

3:49 PM IST: Sayed Shirzad on with his second over. Four singles from it. WI-47/1 after 11 overs.

3:43 PM IST: Dawlat Zadran on with his fifth over. A maiden over to Evin Lewis. WI-43/1 after 10 overs.

3:39 PM IST: Bowling change. Sayed Shirzad, left-arm medium pacer, on. A dot off his first World Cup ball. Then, A six as Shai Hope hoicks the second ball for a six over deep square-leg boundary. Eight runs from the over. WI-43/1 after nine overs.

3:33 PM IST: Dawlat Zadran continues. Rashid Khan drops a straight-forward catch at mid-wicket, off the first ball as Shai Hoped gently flicks it. Rashid was moved to the midwicket just before the ball, and what. Evin Lewis hits the last ball for a four, to fine leg. Seven runs from the over. WI-35/1 after eight overs.

3:28 PM IST: Mujeeb Ur Rahman continues. Three runs from the over. WI-28/1 after seven overs.

Sad end! Emotionless Chris Gayle walks back. AP Photo

3:24 PM IST: Dawlat Zadran continue and a rush of blood from Chris Gayle (7 off 18). Wild swing to a moving delivery, and caught behind. FoW-21/1 (5.3). Shai Hope, right-handed batsman, in the new man. Five runs from the over. WI-25/1 after six overs.

3:19 PM IST: Mujeeb Ur Rahman continues. Evin Lewis hits the second ball for a four, to third man. Five runs from the over. WI-20/0 after five overs.

3:15 PM IST: Dawlat Zadran continues. Chris Gayle hits the fourth ball for a four, playing over mid-on. Or risking! WI-15/0 after four overs.

3:11 PM IST: Mujeeb Ur Rahman, the off-spinner, continues. Evin Lewis hits the fourth ball for a four, through covers. Five runs from the over. WI-11/0 after three overs.

Meanwhile, here's what Shane Warne is up to!

Former Australian cricketer Shane Warne plays during the first day of the World Series of Poker main event Wednesday, July 3, 2019, in Las Vegas. AP Photo

3:08 PM IST: Dawlat Zadran, right-arm fast medium pacer, on. Chris Gayle takes a single off the first ball, then Shai Hope flicks the last ball for a four to fine leg. Five runs from the over. WI-6/0 after two overs.

Universe Boss warming up! AP Photo

3:03 PM IST: Prodigious Mujeeb Ur Rahman opens the proceedings. Almost a maiden over to Chris Gayle. The Windies great takes a single off the last ball.

2:40 PM IST: Two changes each for both the sides. Evin Lewis and Kemar Roach come in for Sunil Ambris and Shannon Gabriel for the Windies, Dawlat Zadran and Sayed Shirzad in for Hamid Hassan and Hashmatullah Shahidi.

Afghanistan: Rahmat Shah, Gulbadin Naib (c), Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi, Samiullah Shinwari, Najibullah Zadran, Ikram Ali Khil (wk), Rashid Khan, Dawlat Zadran, Sayed Shirzad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

West Indies: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran, Jason Holder (c), Carlos Brathwaite, Fabian Allen, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, Kemar Roach

2:33 PM IST: Windies captain Jason Holder wins the toss, and opts to bat first.

2:27 PM IST: By the way, numbers don't lie. They are the two lowest-ranked teams, coming through the qualifiers, and now, they will finish as the two bottom teams. Toss coming up.

2:23 PM IST: Squads -

Afghanistan: Gulbadin Naib (c), Noor Ali Zadran, Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmat Shah (wk), Asghar Afghan, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Najibullah Zadran, Samiullah Shinwari, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Dawlat Zadran, Aftab Alam, Hamid Hassan, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Ikram Ali Khil

West Indies: Jason Holder (c), Chris Gayle, Kemar Roach, Darren Bravo, Sunil Ambris, Shai Hope (wk), Sheldon Cottrell, Evin Lewis, Shannon Gabriel, Carlos Brathwaite, Ashley Nurse, Shimron Hetmyer, Fabian Allen, Oshane Thomas, Nicholas Pooran

2:17 PM IST: Key quotes -



"Obviously we're not happy losing games. But we started to build something, and once we can remain patient, we can keep building. Young players are coming through, and once that keeps happening then things will get a lot better," West Indies assistant coach Roddy Estwick.



"We played last four, five games quite well. I'm happy with the performance of the team. It's all depending on our batting strength: if you've not batted well, maybe it's difficult for bowlers to defend a small total," Afghanistan captain Gulbadin Naib.

2:14 PM IST: Here are some key stats -

Chris Gayle is set to play his 295th ODI, equaling Brian Lara for joint-most caps in the history of the format for the Windies.

Sheldon Cottrell, who claimed 12 wickets in eight matches, is the highest wicket-taker for West Indies in this World Cup.

Najibullah Zadran, who scored 199 runs in seven matches, is the highest run-getter for Afghanistan in this World Cup.

Afghanistan have won three of their previous four completed ODIs against West Indies, including two World Cup qualifiers in Harare last year.

West Indies have played five ODIs at Headingley, losing three and winning two of those matches.

2:08 PM IST: Here's a quick recap of what happened yesterday. England showed, once again, their title credentials by thrashing New Zealand. The win helped England qualify for the semifinals for the first time since 1992, and it left a ripple effect, reaching Pakistan.

Yes, it's about Gayle. The ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 will be the last for some brilliant players like MS Dhoni, Hashim Amla, Shoaib Malik, Ross Taylor, Shakib Al Hasan, etc. But only a few of these players match Gayle's persona and when the ‘big guy’ plays his 35th and last Cup game in Leeds, the world will hope for a fitting farewell. With the match holding only academic value, it's only pertinent that players themselves are likely to make the encounter a memorable one.

The match, however, presents a golden opportunity for Afghanistan to register their first win of the tournament. They came close to beating India and Pakistan in their last two matches. However, their inability to cash in on crucial junctures denied them the chance of causing what would have been the biggest upsets in this edition.



While the spinners -- Mujeeb ur Rahman, Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi -- have lived up to their reputation with consistent performances throughout the tournament, their fast bowlers and the batting unit have failed to contribute significantly to the team's cause.



However, against the Windies, they are a different beast – confident and ready to produce their best.



West Indies, on the other hand, have failed to produce an all-round performance, barring their opening match victory against Pakistan where they bundled out the 1992 champions for 105.



The batsmen have failed to contribute consistently and the bowlers too have been found wanting when it mattered, often coming out with only one plan.



Despite some good individual performances, West Indies have failed to work as a team. But, they can end what has been a disappointing tournament on a high.