Lack Of Funding Forces Dutee Chand To Put BMW Car On Sale

Indian sprinter Dutee Chand has put her BMW car on sale to raise funds for training. The 24-year-old owns a 2015 BMW 3-series model, which she had reportedly bought for Rs 30 lakh in 2018.

"It is a very costly car which I bought at Rs 30 lakh and its maintenance has become an issue for me. Moreover, I don’t have the parking slot too to keep it as I have two more cars. So, I have decided to sell it off so that the money raised can be handy to continue training," Sportstar reported the Asian Games double silver medallist as saying.

Due to lack of sponsorship and no competitions taking place in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, Chand is having difficulty raising funds for training.

India's 'fastest woman' still gets Rs 60,000 per month as salary but that's not sufficient for an athlete.

"Well, I get only Rs 60,000 per month being on the rolls of Odisha Mining Corporation which is obviously not sufficient in these times.

"Definitely, I can understand these are challenging times for anyone to extend financial assistance. But being an athlete aiming to win an Olympic medal, I just cannot afford to sit back and watch in disappointment with the way things are unfolding around me," she added.