IPL 2020: Good News For CSK, Deepak Chahar Tests Negative For COVID-19

Finally, there is good news for Chennai Super Kings. India pacer Deepak Chahar has tested negative for coronavirus twice and he should be available for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 season opener against Mumbai Indians on September 19. (More Cricket News)

Chahar and Ruturaj Gaikwad were the two CSK players who contracted COVID-19. They have been in quarantine from August last week. The unfortunate development, which also affected several others in the CSK camp, became one of the biggest talking points in the country.

It fact, it resulted in both Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh opting out of the IPL. While Raina abruptly left the team in the UAE and returned home 'frightened', Harbhajan decided to be with family in India.

According to reports, Chahar is back with the Chennai Super Kings in the team hotel and should be available for the crunch match against defending champions Mumbai Indians.

CSK CEO K.S. Viswanathan said the 28-year-old will now undergo a cardiovascular test, to be conducted by the BCCI, apart from one more COVID test, before hitting the nets.

Last week, Chahar shared an online video of himself doing exercises.

Chahar played a crucial role in CSK's campaign last season, where they lost to Rohit Sharm'a Mumbai Indians in the final.

The pacer was MS Dhoni's go-to-man.

