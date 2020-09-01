IPL 2020: Deepak Chahar Says He's 'Recovered Well' From Coronavirus, Shares Exercise Video - WATCH

September 01, 2020
Corona
India pacer Deepak Chahar was one of the 13 members of the CSK camp in the UAE to be tested positive for coronavirus ahead of IPL 2020

PTI 01 September 2020
Deepak Chahar fighting against time to get fit for IPL 2020
Courtesy: Twitter Screengrab
Chennai Super Kings pacer Deepak Chahar, who was tested positive for coronavirus last week, on Tuesday said he has "recovered well and hopes to be in action soon". (More Cricket News)

Chahar shared his health status from his hotel room in Dubai.

"Thank you so much for your lovely wishes and prayers. I have recovered well and hopefully will be in action soon," he said in a video posted on CSK's Twitter handle which had the India T20 specialist doing some lower body weight training.

Thirteen members of the CSK contingent including Chahar and another player have been tested positive for the virus. They are all are in isolation. All others have tested negative in their first test and if they get another negative report on Thursday and can start training from the next day.

The development has forced them the team to stay indoors after completing the first six days in quarantine.

Suresh Raina's sudden pullout from the IPL due to personal reasons is also a setback for MS Dhoni-led CSK.

IPL 2020 In UAE: No Point Cribbing And Crying For Kings XI Punjab Star Mayank Agarwal

×