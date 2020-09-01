IPL 2020: Deepak Chahar Says He's 'Recovered Well' From Coronavirus, Shares Exercise Video - WATCH

Chennai Super Kings pacer Deepak Chahar, who was tested positive for coronavirus last week, on Tuesday said he has "recovered well and hopes to be in action soon". (More Cricket News)

Chahar shared his health status from his hotel room in Dubai.

"Thank you so much for your lovely wishes and prayers. I have recovered well and hopefully will be in action soon," he said in a video posted on CSK's Twitter handle which had the India T20 specialist doing some lower body weight training.

Thank you all for your love and prayers ðÂÂÂ..I am better now and trying my best to keep myself fit..hopefully you will see me in action very soon..

Keep showering your love âÂ¤ï¸Âand never miss your leg day ðÂÂÂ#ipl #legday #ipl2020 #recovery pic.twitter.com/MXetVO7vob — Deepak chahar (@deepak_chahar9) September 1, 2020

Thirteen members of the CSK contingent including Chahar and another player have been tested positive for the virus. They are all are in isolation. All others have tested negative in their first test and if they get another negative report on Thursday and can start training from the next day.

The development has forced them the team to stay indoors after completing the first six days in quarantine.

Suresh Raina's sudden pullout from the IPL due to personal reasons is also a setback for MS Dhoni-led CSK.

