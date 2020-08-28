August 28, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  IPL In UAE: Chennai Super Kings Team In Quarantine After Player, Staff Test Positive For COVID-19

IPL In UAE: Chennai Super Kings Team In Quarantine After Player, Staff Test Positive For COVID-19

Days before the start of IPL 2020 in the UAE, Chennai Super Kings team go into quarantine following coronavirus positive test of a player and members of the support staff

Outlook Web Bureau 28 August 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
IPL In UAE: Chennai Super Kings Team In Quarantine After Player, Staff Test Positive For COVID-19
MS Dhoni and other members of CSK team
Courtesy: Twitter
IPL In UAE: Chennai Super Kings Team In Quarantine After Player, Staff Test Positive For COVID-19
outlookindia.com
2020-08-28T17:32:25+05:30

In a massive blow to the Indian Premier League (IPL), a Chennai Super Kings (CSK) bowler and 10-12 members of support staff have tested positive for coronavirus.

The Super Kings landed in Dubai on August 21 and were expected to start training on Friday.

According to reports, subsequent to this unwanted development, the quarantine period for the MS Dhoni-led team has been extended.

As per BCCI's COVDi-19 protocols, all teams would have to undergo a test at the airport upon landing in the UAE followed by three tests on days 1, 3 and 5 during the mandatory six-day quarantine at the team hotel.

Only after all test results come out negative the teams are allowed to start training.

Other teams have already started training. But before heading to the UAE, CSK had conducted a short training camp for the Indian players in Chennai.

The tournament begins on September 19.

More details awaited...

Next Story >>

Thiago Silva Joins Chelsea Following PSG Release

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Mahendra Singh Dhoni Cricket Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Cricket - IPL Indian Premier League 2020 Novel Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos



×