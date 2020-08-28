IPL In UAE: Chennai Super Kings Team In Quarantine After Player, Staff Test Positive For COVID-19

In a massive blow to the Indian Premier League (IPL), a Chennai Super Kings (CSK) bowler and 10-12 members of support staff have tested positive for coronavirus.

The Super Kings landed in Dubai on August 21 and were expected to start training on Friday.

According to reports, subsequent to this unwanted development, the quarantine period for the MS Dhoni-led team has been extended.

As per BCCI's COVDi-19 protocols, all teams would have to undergo a test at the airport upon landing in the UAE followed by three tests on days 1, 3 and 5 during the mandatory six-day quarantine at the team hotel.

Only after all test results come out negative the teams are allowed to start training.

Other teams have already started training. But before heading to the UAE, CSK had conducted a short training camp for the Indian players in Chennai.

The tournament begins on September 19.

More details awaited...