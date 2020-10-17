Inter Vs AC Milan Live Streaming: How To Watch Milan Derby; Starting XIs, Start Time

Inter Milan hosts AC Milan in the first Derby della Madonnina (Derby di Milano) or simply known as the Milan Derby at the iconic San Siro (Stadio Giuseppe Meazza) on Saturday.

As things stand now, Milan are top of the table after a perfect start to the Serie A 2020-21 season -- three wins in three, while their neigbours have two wins from an equal number of outings, are sixth.

Some of the world's most famous players will feature in this blockbuster clash, with Antonio Conte and Stefano Pioli on the touchlines.

Match details

Date: October 17 (Saturday), 2020

Time: 9:30 PM IST

Venue: San Siro, Milan, Italy

TV Listing: SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD

Live Streaming: Sony LIV

Check starting XIs here:

Inter Milan

AC Milan

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine