﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  India Vs Oman: We Are 'Fit And Hungry' – Sunil Chhetri Fires First Opening Salvo Ahead Of World Cup Qualifier

India Vs Oman: We Are 'Fit And Hungry' – Sunil Chhetri Fires First Opening Salvo Ahead Of World Cup Qualifier

India, ranked 103-ranked in the world, begin their 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign on Thursday at what is expected to be a packed Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati and the star striker Sunil Chhetri is determined to lead by example

PTI 04 September 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
India Vs Oman: We Are 'Fit And Hungry' – Sunil Chhetri Fires First Opening Salvo Ahead Of World Cup Qualifier
Sunil Chhetri has so far scored 71 goals in 111 appearances for the Blue Tigers.
File Photo
India Vs Oman: We Are 'Fit And Hungry' – Sunil Chhetri Fires First Opening Salvo Ahead Of World Cup Qualifier
outlookindia.com
2019-09-04T19:59:16+0530

Looking to lead by example, star striker Sunil Chhetri on Wednesday said the Indian football team is "fit and hungry" going into its opening 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying match at Guwahati, against Oman. (More Football News)

The 103-ranked India will begin their campaign on Thursday at what is expected to be a packed Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium.

Also Read: India vs Oman – 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier Preview

Chhetri, one of international football's leading scorers, said at the pre-match conference, "There is a great eagerness in the team and one really feel the pulse of excitement among the boys. We are really looking forward to the game.

"We had a great training camp and everyone in the team is fit and hungry. The players are gelling well and responding to what the coach expects from them."

Also Read: Players Loving Indian National Football Team's New Mantra 

The talisman has so far scored 71 goals in 111 appearances for the Blue Tigers.

Despite a majority of the players being young, the veteran said all are "well aware" of what is expected of them.

"It is a young team, but I don't have to talk to them once. Each player is well aware of what is expected of him and the coach speaks whatever is needed. I just have to be a good example for the players and will keep doing so whenever I am here," he said.

Also Read: India Vs Oman – Live Streaming, Venue, Date, Time And Other Details

In 2015, it was Chhetri who scored the only goal for India in a 2-1 loss against Oman in a qualifying match for 2018 World Cup.

Asked about that outing, he said, "We weren't great in that game and conceded very early. We lost 2-1 and had a goal chalked off for offside as well.

"We certainly hope we do well this time around. All the boys are optimistic, especially with a lot of fans expected at the stadium."

On the eve of the Group E game against the 87-ranked side, head coach Igor Stimac stated that his team is "well prepared" to meet the challenge.

Also Read: India Can Upset Oman, Says Igor Stimac

"The preparations for the game went really well and as a coach, I am happy.

"This will be our third campaign and I am happy with the improvement in the team in terms of the understanding levels of the players and their fitness levels. We are well concentrated and well prepared," he said.

The coach added the team will look to be "strong and organised" on the pitch.

"Our aim tomorrow will be to be strong and organised. In our previous games, we have shown that we can handle good teams and play organised for the full 90 minutes.

"We may have conceded a few goals but we have shown that we can play better against better opponents," Stimac said.

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
PTI Sunil Chhetri Guwahati Indian football Qatar World Cup 2022 Football: FIFA World Cup Football Sports
Next Story : 'Jasprit Bumrah Is Like Rum, Hits You Fast' – West Indies Fans In A Tizzy After Indian Pacer's Heady Show
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Sports
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
  • PHOTO
  • NEWS
  • BLOGS
  • LATEST
more>>
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters