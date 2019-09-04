2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier, India vs Oman: Live Streaming, Venue, Date, Time And Other Details

After a disastrous Intercontinental Cup campaign, the Indian national football team is back in action for their 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification (second round) clash Vs Group E opponents Oman.

(PREVIEW | FOOTBALL NEWS)

Currently 103rd in the FIFA rankings, the Blue Tigers have faced their upcoming opponents seven times, with Oman coming out on top with four victories. India has registered a solitary win against the Arabs. Two fixtures have ended up as a draw.



Squads

India: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrinder Singh, Kamaljit Singh, Vishal Kaith, Rahul Bheke, Nishu Kumar, Pritam Kotal, Anas Edathodika, Sandesh Jhingan, Narender Gahlot, Sarthak Golui, Adil Khan, Subhasish Bose, Mandar Rao Dessai, Nikhil Poojari, Udanta Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Raynier Fernandes, Vinit Rai, Sahal Abdul Samad, Brandon Fernandes, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Halicharan Narzary, Ashique Kuruniyan, Balwant Singh, Sunil Chhetri, Manvir Singh.

Oman: Faiz Al Rushaidi, Ibrahim Al Mukhaini, Mazin Al Kasbi, Mohammed Al Musalami, Ali Al Busaidi, Khalid Al Buraiki, Saad Al Mukhaini 'Suhail', Abdulaziz Al Ghailani, Nadir Awadh, Mohammed Faraj Al Rawahi, Imran Al Hadi, Ahmed Al Kaabi, Moataz Saleh Rabbo, Al Mundhir Al Alawi, Salaah Al Yahyaei, Mohamed Khasib Al Hosni, Yaseen Al Sheyadi, Harib Al Saadi, Raed Ibrahim Saleh, Mohsin Jawhar Al Khaldi, Ahmed Mubarak 'Kano', Mohammed Al Ghafri, Arshad Al Alawi, Mohsin Al Ghassani, Abdul Aziz Al Muqbali, Mohammed Al Ghassani

Date And Time

India will face Oman on September 5, 7:30 PM IST. The match will take place at Guwahati's Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium.

Broadcast

The match will be broadcasted via Star Sports 3. It will also be live streamed through Hotstar and Jio TV. Outlook will be providing the live commentary, updates and score on www.outlookindia.com/sports/football.