2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier, India vs Oman: Leaky Defence Worries Hosts In Opener

Another FIFA World Cup, another qualifying campaign for the Indian national football team. After facing repeated heartbreaks, the Blue Tigers will be hoping to have a better experience especially on the back of a bittersweet AFC Asian Cup and a new head coach in Igor Stimac. Facing Group E opponents Oman in their first 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier (India got a bye in the first round), India will be hoping to capture all three points. India were ousted in the group stage of the Asian Cup in Doha while Oman reached the pre-quarters.

Under Croatian Stimac, defensive lapses have continued and have increased compared to Stephen Constantine's tenure as India coach. But in terms of attacking intent, the players have become more confident due to a possession-based approach.

Oman, coached by Erwin Koeman, have found their scoring touch lately and would be aiming to register a victory in their away clash in Guwahati's Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium on . The last time India faced Oman was in . The match ended 0-0.

About The Teams

India

In football, a transitional period is never perfect. Since the departure of Constantine, Stimac has had to address a host of problems. ranging from the team's attacking depth to defensive struggles. Ever since he arrived, the former Derby County defender and the 1998 World Cup bronze medallist has made it clear that he believes in building from the back, which has been proven in the national team's recent outings.

Although, Sunil Chhetri has once again proved to be his side's main attacking weapon, the likes of Lallianzuala Chhangte and Sahal Abdul Samad should add muscle upfront. Defensively, India really need to improve and it will be a test for Stimac when he selects his four starting defenders for the Oman clash. Understanding has been a big issue in the back four.

Under the Croatian, India have played five matches in the King's Cup in Thailand and Intercontinental Cup in Ahmedabad. The 103rd ranked FIFA nation lost to Curacao 3-1, beat Thailand 1-0 in the King's Cup. Closer home, India lost to Tajikistan 4-2, went down 5-2 to North Korea and managed a 1-1 draw against Syria. India have scored seven goals but conceded 13.

Igor Stimac will be hoping for his side to start off their World Cup qualification campaign with a win. Image Courtesy: AIFF



India (from): Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrinder Singh, Kamaljit Singh, Vishal Kaith; Defenders: Rahul Bheke, Nishu Kumar, Pritam Kotal, Anas Edathodika, Sandesh Jhingan, Narender Gahlot, Sarthak Golui, Adil Khan, Subhasish Bose, Mandar Rao Dessai; Midfielders: Nikhil Poojari, Udanta Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Raynier Fernandes, Vinit Rai, Sahal Abdul Samad, Brandon Fernandes, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Halicharan Narzary, Ashique Kuruniyan; Forwards: Balwant Singh, Sunil Chhetri, Manvir Singh.

Oman

Just like India, Oman (FIFA Ranking: 87) have also never qualified for a FIFA World Cup. Under new head coach Koeman, the Arabs have found a good vein of form in terms of tormenting oppositions. Since Koeman's arrival, Oman have become more dangerous and clinical while attacking and defending. The side has taken a more physical approach in its games, and rely a lot on set-pieces. In every match, they have gone with an all-out approach, thereby putting continuous pressure on opposition defenders and midfielders.

They will not hold back and be happy with just one point in Guwahati. Koeman wants to make a big impact in his first big game as manager, so we can expect Oman to fire on all cylinders on .

Koeman has seen his side play in two matches in the Airmarine Cup -- a 5-0 thrashing of Afghanistan and a penalty shootout victory over Singapore. Before his arrival, Oman had their best ever Asian Cup performance under Pim Verbeek.

Also on , Oman played a friendly match against Yemen, which they won, thereby helping their new head coach maintain a 100% record.

Oman (from): Goalkeeper: Faiz Al Rushaidi, Ibrahim Al Mukhaini, Mazin Al Kasbi; Defenders: Mohammed Al Musalami, Ali Al Busaidi, Khalid Al Buraiki, Saad Al Mukhaini 'Suhail', Abdulaziz Al Ghailani, Nadir Awadh, Mohammed Faraj Al Rawahi, Imran Al Hadi; Midfielders: Ahmed Al Kaabi, Moataz Saleh Rabbo, Al Mundhir Al Alawi, Salaah Al Yahyaei, Mohamed Khasib Al Hosni, Yaseen Al Sheyadi, Harib Al Saadi, Raed Ibrahim Saleh, Mohsin Jawhar Al Khaldi, Ahmed Mubarak 'Kano', Mohammed Al Ghafri; Forwards: Arshad Al Alawi, Mohsin Al Ghassani, Abdul Aziz Al Muqbali, Mohammed Al Ghassani

Head-To-Head Record

Total matches: 7

India victories: 1

Oman victories: 4

Draws: 2

India Goals: 7

Oman Goals: 16

Players To Watch Out For

Sunil Chhetri (India)

Once again Sunil Chhetri's will be India's main attacking weapon. Image Courtesy: AIFF



India's record goalscorer with 111 golazos, Chhetri is a regular on the scoresheet for the Blue Tigers since making his debut. Stimac's era was kickstarted by a Chhetri goal. Currently the second-highest active goalscorer behind Cristiano Ronaldo, the national team hasn't been able to find a replacement for the talismanic striker yet, who is already 35-years-old. Against Oman, his off-the-ball and on-the-ball movement will be crucial for his side, especially when he shifts into a deeper role and begins to create more chances for the likes of Udanta and Samad.

Ahmed Mubarak 'Kano' (Oman)

Oman's talisman, Kano will once again be his side's main man. The 34-year-old midfielder is an all-out player. and is highly useful to his team in terms of defending and attacking. If he wins the midfield battle against Indian players, the scoreline will be settled for the visitors. Also, it is worth noting that Kano scored a brace when his country defeated India 5-1, during the 2006 World Cup's qualification phase.

Prediction

As expected, Oman might just dominate proceeding throughout the 90 minutes and will reply heavily on their physicality. It will be busy outing for Indian defenders and the defensive-minded midfielders, who will have to sit deep. It could either be a highly-error prone night for the likes of Sandesh Jhingan, or a historic performance from the hosts. Expect India to not have the ball, and having to rely on counter-attacks. According to our prediction, Oman will defeat India, 3-0.

Date and Time

India Vs Oman, IST. Venue: Guwahati's Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium.