India vs Great Britain, Hockey Live Scores, Tokyo Olympics: IND Target Historic Bronze Medal

The field hockey competition of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 enters its final day on Friday with the women's medals being decided. The bronze medal match will take place with Great Britain and India going-head-to head. GBR are targeting a third Olympic medal on the bounce following bronze at London 2012 and gold at Rio 2016, while India, already guaranteed to match their previous best finish (4th – Moscow 1980), have the chance to create a moment of sporting history by claiming a first Olympic medal in women's hockey. Follow live updates of India vs Great Britain here.





The women’s hockey gold medal match will see hot favourites the Netherlands taking on Argentina. The Dutch are now just one win away from being in possession of the World, European, FIH Hockey Pro League and Olympic titles. However, they are not expected to have everything their own way against Las Leonas. Fascinatingly, Argentina were the last team to beat the Netherlands, inflicting defeat on the Dutch during their FIH Hockey Pro League encounter in Buenos Aires in February 2020, with the Oranje claiming a 3-1 victory the following day.



Indian women's hockey team will seek revenge for their 4-1 defeat at the group stage against Great Britain at Tokyo 2020. Having surprised Australia in the quarterfinals and lost a close contest against Argentina in the semis, this is a vastly different Indian women's team. After Indian men finished on the podium, the girls will look to go full steam against Great Britain, a team they have beaten in February last year.



Hannah Martin has scored four goals, the most for Great Britain at the Tokyo Olympics. Vandana Katariya has scored the most for India with three.



SQUADS



India: Rani Rampal, Savita Punia, Deep Grace Ekka, Gurjit Kaur, Nikki Pradhan, Udita Duhan, Monika Malik, Navjot Kaur, Neha Goyal, Nisha Warsi, Salima Tete, Sushila Chanu, Lalremsiami, Navneet Kaur, Sharmila Devi, Vandana Katariya, Reena Khokhar, Namita Toppo



Great Britain: Hollie Pearne-Webb, Maddie Hinch, Laura Unsworth, Anna Toman, Hannah Martin, Sarah Jones, Susannah Townsend, Sarah Robertson, Ellie Rayer, Izzy Petter, Leah Wilkinson, Giselle Ansley, Fiona Crackles, Shona McCallin, Lily Owsley, Grace Balsdon, Sarah Evans, Amy Costello

