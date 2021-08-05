August 05, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  India vs Great Britain, Hockey Live Scores, Tokyo Olympics: IND Target Historic Bronze Medal

India vs Great Britain, Hockey Live Scores, Tokyo Olympics: IND Target Historic Bronze Medal

Follow live updates of women's bronze medal match between India vs Great Britain. Indian girls have never won an Olympic medal

Outlook Web Bureau 05 August 2021, Last Updated at 11:35 pm
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
India vs Great Britain, Hockey Live Scores, Tokyo Olympics: IND Target Historic Bronze Medal
The quarterfinal win against Australia gave the India women's hockey team a lot of confidence at Tokyo Olympics. India play Great Britain for the bronze on Friday. Get live scores of IND v GRB here.
AP Photo
India vs Great Britain, Hockey Live Scores, Tokyo Olympics: IND Target Historic Bronze Medal
outlookindia.com
2021-08-05T23:35:32+05:30

The field hockey competition of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 enters its final day on Friday with the women’s medals being decided. The bronze medal match will take place with Great Britain and India going-head-to head. GBR are targeting a third Olympic medal on the bounce following bronze at London 2012 and gold at Rio 2016, while India, already guaranteed to match their previous best finish (4th – Moscow 1980), have the chance to create a moment of sporting history by claiming a first Olympic medal in women’s hockey. Follow live updates of India vs Great Britain here. (AUGUST 6 LIVE UPDATES | SCHEDULE | MEDAL TALLY)


The women’s hockey gold medal match will see hot favourites the Netherlands taking on Argentina. The Dutch are now just one win away from being in possession of the World, European, FIH Hockey Pro League and Olympic titles. However, they are not expected to have everything their own way against Las Leonas. Fascinatingly, Argentina were the last team to beat the Netherlands, inflicting defeat on the Dutch during their FIH Hockey Pro League encounter in Buenos Aires in February 2020, with the Oranje claiming a 3-1 victory the following day.

Indian women's hockey team will seek revenge for their 4-1 defeat at the group stage against Great Britain at Tokyo 2020. Having surprised Australia in the quarterfinals and lost a close contest against Argentina in the semis, this is a vastly different Indian women's team. After Indian men finished on the podium, the girls will look to go full steam against Great Britain, a team they have beaten in February last year.

Hannah Martin has scored four goals, the most for Great Britain at the Tokyo Olympics. Vandana Katariya has scored the most for India with three.

SQUADS

India: Rani Rampal, Savita Punia, Deep Grace Ekka, Gurjit Kaur, Nikki Pradhan, Udita Duhan, Monika Malik, Navjot Kaur, Neha Goyal, Nisha Warsi, Salima Tete, Sushila Chanu, Lalremsiami, Navneet Kaur, Sharmila Devi, Vandana Katariya, Reena Khokhar, Namita Toppo

Great Britain: Hollie Pearne-Webb, Maddie Hinch, Laura Unsworth, Anna Toman, Hannah Martin, Sarah Jones, Susannah Townsend, Sarah Robertson, Ellie Rayer, Izzy Petter, Leah Wilkinson, Giselle Ansley, Fiona Crackles, Shona McCallin, Lily Owsley, Grace Balsdon, Sarah Evans, Amy Costello

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Live, Indians at Tokyo Olympics: History Beckons Women's Hockey Team; Can Wrestler Bajrang Punia Deliver?

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Tokyo Hockey India National Hockey Team India Women's Hockey Team Tokyo 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games Tokyo Olympics Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos