August 05, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Indians at Tokyo Olympics On Aug. 6: Women's Hockey Team Eyes Bronze, Focus On Bajrang Punia - Watch Live Streaming

Indians at Tokyo Olympics On Aug. 6: Women's Hockey Team Eyes Bronze, Focus On Bajrang Punia - Watch Live Streaming

Golfer Aditi Ashok will be aiming to stay among the top three in the women's golf competition. Watch live action

Outlook Web Bureau 05 August 2021, Last Updated at 9:14 pm
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Indians at Tokyo Olympics On Aug. 6: Women's Hockey Team Eyes Bronze, Focus On Bajrang Punia - Watch Live Streaming
Wrestler Bajrang Punia starts his Tokyo Olympics campaign in the men's 65 kg freestyle category on Friday.
File Photo
Indians at Tokyo Olympics On Aug. 6: Women's Hockey Team Eyes Bronze, Focus On Bajrang Punia - Watch Live Streaming
outlookindia.com
2021-08-05T21:14:58+05:30

It's a big day for the Indian women's hockey team on Friday. They play Great Britain for the Tokyo Olympics bronze medal. This is the first time the Indian women's hockey team is in a medal round at an Olympics. They will be inspired by what their men did on Thursday. Indian men won the bronze by beating Germany. India will look to Bajrang Punia to win another medal from wrestling. He is among the top seeds in the men's 65 kg freestyle category. Ravi Kumar Dahiya won a silver on Thursday but Vinesh Phogat was a disappointment. Golfer Aditi Ashok is in red hot form and a good third round will boost her medal chances for sure. (MEDAL TALLY | AUGUST 5 HIGHLIGHTS | NEWS)


India at Tokyo Olympics - Day 15, August 6 full schedule. Timings in IST (India Standard Time)

ATHLETICS

Women’s 20km race walk final: Bhawna Jat, Priyanka Goswami - 1:00 PM IST

Men’s 50km race walk final: Gurpreet Singh - 2:00 AM IST

Men’s 4x400m relay Round 1 Heat 2: 5:07 PM IST

GOLF

Women’s Round 3: Diksha Dagar – 5:29 AM IST onwards

Women’s Round 3: Aditi Ashok – 5:48 AM IST onwards

HOCKEY

Women’s bronze medal match: Great Britain vs India – 7:00 AM IST

WRESTLING

Men’s freestyle 65kg round of 16: Bajrang Punia vs Ernazar Akmataliev (KGZ) – 8:49 AM

Men’s freestyle 65kg quarter-final: If Bajrang Punia wins - 9:17 AM

Men’s freestyle 65kg semi-final: If Bajrang Punia wins - 2:52 PM

Women’s freestyle 50kg round of 16: Seema Bisla vs Sarra Hamdi (TUN) - 8:07 AM

Women’s freestyle 50kg quarter-final: If Seema Bisla wins - 8:56 AM

Women’s freestyle 50kg semi-final: If Seema Bisla wins - 3:13 PM

WHERE TO WATCH TOKYO 2020 LIVE

Tokyo 2020 Olympics is being telecast live on the Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 2 HD, Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD TV channels in India.

Sony TEN 3, Sony TEN 3 HD, Sony TEN 4 and Sony TEN 4 HD is broadcasting Tokyo 2020 in regional languages as well. National broadcasters Doordarshan (DD Sports and DD National) are simulcasting the events.

On the digital platform, live streaming of the Tokyo Olympics is available on Sony Liv.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Indians at Tokyo Olympics, Aug 5 Complete Results: Ravi Kumar Dahiya's Silver, Men's Hockey Bronze Give Cheer

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Tokyo Tokyo 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games Tokyo Olympics Live streaming Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos