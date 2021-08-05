Indians at Tokyo Olympics On Aug. 6: Women's Hockey Team Eyes Bronze, Focus On Bajrang Punia - Watch Live Streaming

It's a big day for the Indian women's hockey team on Friday. They play Great Britain for the Tokyo Olympics bronze medal. This is the first time the Indian women's hockey team is in a medal round at an Olympics. They will be inspired by what their men did on Thursday. Indian men won the bronze by beating Germany. India will look to Bajrang Punia to win another medal from wrestling. He is among the top seeds in the men's 65 kg freestyle category. Ravi Kumar Dahiya won a silver on Thursday but Vinesh Phogat was a disappointment. Golfer Aditi Ashok is in red hot form and a good third round will boost her medal chances for sure. (MEDAL TALLY | AUGUST 5 HIGHLIGHTS | NEWS)



India at Tokyo Olympics - Day 15, August 6 full schedule. Timings in IST (India Standard Time)



ATHLETICS



Women’s 20km race walk final: Bhawna Jat, Priyanka Goswami - 1:00 PM IST



Men’s 50km race walk final: Gurpreet Singh - 2:00 AM IST



Men’s 4x400m relay Round 1 Heat 2: 5:07 PM IST



GOLF



Women’s Round 3: Diksha Dagar – 5:29 AM IST onwards



Women’s Round 3: Aditi Ashok – 5:48 AM IST onwards



HOCKEY



Women’s bronze medal match: Great Britain vs India – 7:00 AM IST



WRESTLING



Men’s freestyle 65kg round of 16: Bajrang Punia vs Ernazar Akmataliev (KGZ) – 8:49 AM



Men’s freestyle 65kg quarter-final: If Bajrang Punia wins - 9:17 AM



Men’s freestyle 65kg semi-final: If Bajrang Punia wins - 2:52 PM



Women’s freestyle 50kg round of 16: Seema Bisla vs Sarra Hamdi (TUN) - 8:07 AM



Women’s freestyle 50kg quarter-final: If Seema Bisla wins - 8:56 AM



Women’s freestyle 50kg semi-final: If Seema Bisla wins - 3:13 PM





WHERE TO WATCH TOKYO 2020 LIVE



Tokyo 2020 Olympics is being telecast live on the Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 2 HD, Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD TV channels in India.



Sony TEN 3, Sony TEN 3 HD, Sony TEN 4 and Sony TEN 4 HD is broadcasting Tokyo 2020 in regional languages as well. National broadcasters Doordarshan (DD Sports and DD National) are simulcasting the events.



On the digital platform, live streaming of the Tokyo Olympics is available on Sony Liv.

