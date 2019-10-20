Poshan
﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  IND Vs SA, 3rd Test: Virat Kohli Tells Sword-Wielding Ravindra Jadeja To Ride A Horse in Hilarious Celebration - WATCH

IND Vs SA, 3rd Test: Virat Kohli Tells Sword-Wielding Ravindra Jadeja To Ride A Horse in Hilarious Celebration - WATCH

Sword-wielding Ravindra Jadeja and skipper Virat Kohli have the best moment of Day 2 of third and final Test between India and South Africa at Ranchi on Saturday

Outlook Web Bureau 20 October 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
IND Vs SA, 3rd Test: Virat Kohli Tells Sword-Wielding Ravindra Jadeja To Ride A Horse in Hilarious Celebration - WATCH
Every swordsman needs a horse!
Composite: Screengrabs
IND Vs SA, 3rd Test: Virat Kohli Tells Sword-Wielding Ravindra Jadeja To Ride A Horse in Hilarious Celebration - WATCH
outlookindia.com
2019-10-20T16:19:55+0530

India captain Virat Kohli could manage only 12 runs in the first innings of the third and final Test against South Africa but he enjoyed the most from the comfort of the dressing room, cheering every shot and celebrating each milestone achieved by his team-mates. But the best of the lot was his impromptu reaction to Ravindra Jadeja's sword celebration.

3rd Test, Day 2 | Scorecard | Photos | Cricket News

Jadeja, who has now established himself as a legitimate all-rounder, hit a fifty and celebrate it with his typical sword-wielding display. Kohli, who was with other members of the team, stood up and join the celebration. The skipper went onto suggest that Jadeja should also do some horse-riding act.

Watch: Umesh Yadav Lays Waste To South Africa

Watch the hilarious moment here:

India, riding on batting brilliance of Rohit Sharma (212) and Ajinkya Rahane (115), declared their first innings at 497/9. Then, Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav removed Dean Elgar and Quinton de Kock respectively to leave the Proteas reeling at 9/2 (5) before bad light stopped play on the second day.

Subscribe to Outlook’s Newsletter

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Virat Kohli Ravindra Jadeja Ranchi Cricket India Vs South Africa South Africa national cricket team Sports
Next Story : Indian Super League 2019-20 Season: Team Preview – NorthEast United
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Sports
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS





Advertisement
Advertisement