IND Vs SA, 3rd Test: Virat Kohli Tells Sword-Wielding Ravindra Jadeja To Ride A Horse in Hilarious Celebration - WATCH

India captain Virat Kohli could manage only 12 runs in the first innings of the third and final Test against South Africa but he enjoyed the most from the comfort of the dressing room, cheering every shot and celebrating each milestone achieved by his team-mates. But the best of the lot was his impromptu reaction to Ravindra Jadeja's sword celebration.

Jadeja, who has now established himself as a legitimate all-rounder, hit a fifty and celebrate it with his typical sword-wielding display. Kohli, who was with other members of the team, stood up and join the celebration. The skipper went onto suggest that Jadeja should also do some horse-riding act.

Watch the hilarious moment here:

India, riding on batting brilliance of Rohit Sharma (212) and Ajinkya Rahane (115), declared their first innings at 497/9. Then, Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav removed Dean Elgar and Quinton de Kock respectively to leave the Proteas reeling at 9/2 (5) before bad light stopped play on the second day.