IND Vs SA, 3rd Test: Carnage In Ranchi! With License To Kill, Six-Hitting Umesh Yadav Lays Waste To South Africa - WATCH

Indian tailender Umesh Yadav set the stage on fire with a 10-ball blitz which resulted in 31 runs as India declared their innings at 497/9 (116.3) on Day 2 of the third and final Test against South Africa at Ranchi Sunday.

The 31-year-old hit five sixes, including three in one over against George Linde, during his short stay in the middle. His strike rate of 310 is probably the highest in the history for a 10+ball innings in Test cricket.

Don't miss captain Virat Kohli's priceless reaction:

The right-handed batsman started his knock with two successive sixes thus emulating Sachin Tendulkar's rare feat. The batting great hit the first two balls he faced against Australia in a Test match in 2013.

India, batting first, lost Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli early, but a double-century stand between Rohit Sharma (212) and Ajinkya Rahane (115) changed the course of the innings.

Later, Ravindra Jadeja (51) hit a fifty to swell India's total.