Poshan
﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  IND Vs SA, 3rd Test: Carnage In Ranchi! With License To Kill, Six-Hitting Umesh Yadav Lays Waste To South Africa - WATCH

IND Vs SA, 3rd Test: Carnage In Ranchi! With License To Kill, Six-Hitting Umesh Yadav Lays Waste To South Africa - WATCH

Umesh Yadav hit five sixes, including three in one over against George Linde, during his 10-ball knock on Day 2 of the third and final Test against South Africa at Ranchi

Outlook Web Bureau 20 October 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
IND Vs SA, 3rd Test: Carnage In Ranchi! With License To Kill, Six-Hitting Umesh Yadav Lays Waste To South Africa - WATCH
Jaw dropping sixes!
Screengrab: BCCI
IND Vs SA, 3rd Test: Carnage In Ranchi! With License To Kill, Six-Hitting Umesh Yadav Lays Waste To South Africa - WATCH
outlookindia.com
2019-10-20T15:33:05+0530

Indian tailender Umesh Yadav set the stage on fire with a 10-ball blitz which resulted in 31 runs as India declared their innings at 497/9 (116.3) on Day 2 of the third and final Test against South Africa at Ranchi Sunday.

3rd Test, Day 2 | Scorecard | Photos | Cricket News

The 31-year-old hit five sixes, including three in one over against George Linde, during his short stay in the middle. His strike rate of 310 is probably the highest in the history for a 10+ball innings in Test cricket.

Watch: Rohit Celebrates Sehwag's Birthday With A Six To Maiden Double Hundred

Don't miss captain Virat Kohli's priceless reaction:

The right-handed batsman started his knock with two successive sixes thus emulating Sachin Tendulkar's rare feat. The batting great hit the first two balls he faced against Australia in a Test match in 2013.

India, batting first, lost Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli early, but a double-century stand between Rohit Sharma (212) and Ajinkya Rahane (115) changed the course of the innings.

Later, Ravindra Jadeja (51) hit a fifty to swell India's total.

Subscribe to Outlook’s Newsletter

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Umesh Yadav Ranchi India Vs South Africa South Africa national cricket team Cricket Sports
Next Story : Japanese Grand Prix: MotoGP Superstar Marc Marquez Equals Mick Doohan Milestone With Routine Win At Motegi
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Sports
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS





Advertisement
Advertisement